These Photos Of Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Highlight A Strong Relationship

In 2019, we've seen the end of a lot of celebrity relationships. However, there's one couple that's managed to stay strong through it all, and these photos of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle prove that. Clearly they're not letting the haters get them down.

It feels just like yesterday when rumors started circling that Trump Organization executive vice-president Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle were an item. Reports surfaced about the possible relationship in May 2018, just a few months after Don Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump announced in March 2018 that they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage. Even though Guilfoyle and Don Jr. kept their relationship pretty quiet in the beginning, eventually the pair started posting photos together more often. However, to many people, the relationship was officially considered "serious" when Guilfoyle attended the 2019 State of the Union with the Trump family in February.

Despite being so much in the public eye, Don. Jr and Guilfoyle keep their personal life petty low-key, although Guilfoyle is very active in President Trump's re-election campaign. Aside from campaign events, the couple's dates, according to photos they post, usually involve outdoor activities such as fishing, which is.... romantic I guess? Hey, to each their own.

Naturally Guilfoyle and Don. Jr's relationship sparked headlines in the beginning, but the pair's photos really show how natural their partnership is. Don't believe me? Just take a look for yourself.

Out of the two, Guilfoyle definitely posts more photos of her and Don Jr. compared to the Trump executive. Clearly, the two are enjoying their relationship as much as possible. In fact, the reports claim that the couple has taken their relationship to the next step. On April 24, The Daily Mail reported that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle apparently bought a house together in Bridgehampton in Long Island City, New York. According to The Daily Mail, the estate is estimated to cost a smooth $4.5 million and has seven bedrooms all together. Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for confirmation on the reports, but did not hear back in time for publication. Plus, there's an impressive pool and backyard, so it's perfect for hanging out with the entire family during summertime. Seeing as Don Jr. has five children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, it's nice to know that there will be plenty of space when the whole family visits. I can already smell the barbecue smoke.

Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship is definitely progressing, but will the two ever tie the knot? So far, there's been no word whether there's marriage bells are in their future, but the fact that the two have reportedly bought a house together is certainly... telling. However, it doesn't seem like either of them are in a rush.

The beginning of a relationship can be one of the most exciting times in a couple's life, but it looks like Don Jr. and Guilfoyle are still in their honeymoon phase even a year later. Perhaps one day the two will look back at these photos and reminisce on how it all started. After all, sometimes a walk down memory lane can be a very romantic experience.