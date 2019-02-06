On Tuesday, Feb. 5 (after a very lengthy delay), the 2019 State of the Union officially kicked off. There had been weeks of back and forth on whether this annual event would even occur, and everyone had been waiting in anticipation to hear what President Donald Trump had to say about the future of the United States. While some attendees might have been skeptical to see him speak, Trump's family attended the event as a way to show support. However, some serious changes have happened to the Trump family since last year's State of the Union, which includes a new face. Even though this is a family affair, it looks like Kimberly Guilfoyle is at the 2019 State Of The Union. Welcome to the family, I guess, Kim!

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, President Donald Trump took center stage to address State of the Union attendees about the future of the United States in 2019. Leading up to this event, tensions were high between Trump and the American public to say the least, mainly due to the government shutdown that lasted over a month. Despite the controversy, Trump's family attended the State of the Union to support him, and brought a new face along with them. On the day of the State of the Union, just moments before President Trump was set to take center stage, Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo of him and his family, but a new face seemed to make an appearance — his new girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle that is. That's right, it looks like this couple is officially official.

Don. Jr wasn't the only one sharing this special moment with his followers. Leading up to the event, Guilfoyle took to her Instagram story to share of a video of her and Don. Jr waiting behind the scenes at the State of the Union, and claimed she was excited to see POTUS "kill it," as she said in the video.

Judging by Guilfoyle's attendance, a lot has changed in the Trump family since the 2018 State of the Union. In March 2018, the president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and his former wife Vanessa Trump announced their separation when Vanessa filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City. The couple has five children together.

In March 2018, the couple shared a joint statement with Elite Daily confirming their divorce. The statement read,

After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.

Following the couple's separation, reports from Page Six started circling in May 2018 that Trump Jr. had started dating Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host. At that time, a source spoke to Page Six exclusively about developments between Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., stating they had been dating for a few weeks before the news broke.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time," the source told Page Six. "While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

Since the report surfaced, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle haven't been shy about sharing their relationship on social media. Whether it's couple fishing adventures (OK) or sharing a painfully awkward photo that, to be honest, looks photoshopped, I wouldn't call these two #couplegoals, but at least they're trying.

Shade aside, these two are creeping closer to their one-year anniversary, which definitely warrants an invite to a State of the Union. As 2019 continues to trek on, one can only guess what will come from these two's relationship. All's fair in love and politics, I suppose.