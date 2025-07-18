Love Island USA finalist Chris Seeley is clapping back after a woman went viral for exposing details about their relationship. On July 15, Kate, who says she was previously “involved” with Chris, took to TikTok to share her alleged experience being romantically attached to him, after their private texts were leaked. Chris, however, tells Elite Daily, “No, that's not my ex. Do I know her? Yes, of course.”

Under a mirror-selfie of her and the 27-year-old pro basketball player, Kate wrote, “Sometimes the version of a person the world sees is very different than the one you knew in private. It’s jarring to watch someone you had a painful history with be idolized by strangers. Especially when your hurt was never acknowledged and you never received an apology.”

Kate continued, “But if you’ve ever loved someone who treated you like you were disposable, made you question your worth, or twisted your emotions against you, just know you’re not alone.”

It wasn't until I was on the show that she wanted to pop out and say something, which is crazy to me.

Chris has seen the TikTok and shuts down Kate’s claims. “It's a complete lie. Yes, we did have interactions, and I know her, but she's not my ex. We were never boyfriend and girlfriend, which is why I'm like, I'm not even going to entertain that because I'm wasting my time,” he says. “She's just looking for clout at this point. It wasn't until I was on the show that she wanted to pop out and say something, which is crazy to me. I'm not going to entertain it, because it doesn't bother me, because I know the truth.”

The post came two days after Chris placed third alongside his partner, Huda Mustafa. After entering the show as a Casa Amor bombshell in Episode 19, Chris coupled up with the 24-year-old fitness influencer. Though he and Huda made it to the finale, they called things off after hitting multiple hurdles in their relationship, including miscommunications about PDA.

Peacock/Getty Images

After returning from Fiji, Huda sat down with Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper to discuss her time on the show, including her connection with Chris. Cooper brought up Kate’s post, asking Huda, “Chris’ alleged ex posted on TikTok that he has a track record of being cold and passive-aggressive. Can you confirm from your experience with him?” Without hesitation, Huda confirmed the allegations.

While Chris says he’d be fine hanging out with Huda in group settings, he’s not in a place where he’s ready to be besties. “We did have something genuine,” he says. “I know a lot of people have a lot to say about our hiccups, but at the end of the day, they also have said we did look good together. We did complement each other in many ways, but at the end of the day, we just weren't compatible.”