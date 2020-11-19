These Outdoor Thanksgiving Decorating Ideas Will Make Your Yard Holiday-Ready

You're probably finding a new appreciation for your backyard in 2020. It's turned into a space where you work out, have virtual happy hours with friends, and soon it may even be the space where you enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with the people you live with. We know not passing the mashed potatoes around a table with your extended family may feel a little weird. But, recreating a couple of these outdoor Thanksgiving decorating ideas will certainly make Turkey Day feel a bit brighter.

The truth of the matter is, it's not safe to include anyone who you haven't been quarantining with in your Thanksgiving Day plans, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the guidelines posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Nov. 19, it's safest to gather only with those in your household and plan all other interactions virtually via Zoom, FaceTime, or another video chatting app. In an interview with Elite Daily, Karen Levy — an infectious disease epidemiologist at University of Washington’s School of Public Health — stresses that the risk of transmitting coronavirus is higher because it's getting colder outside and people are heading indoors.

Therefore, it's necessary to avoid seeing people outside of your immediate "pod" this Thanksgiving, according to Levy, and instead, light up the fire pit, roast your turkey at home, and enjoy a cozy meal with your housemates. Recreate some of these outdoor decorating ideas for Thanksgiving, too, to make your holiday brighter and show off to everyone you know on the 'gram.

1. Serve Appetizers On A Mushroom-Shaped Cheese Board Mushroom Cheese Board $18 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Let's talk about the first part of your meal and how you can make it decorative. Thanks to an adorable mushroom-shaped cheese board, your snacks can looked all dressed up. From jars of jam, to crunchy crackers and grapes, every snack will have a spot on this board that's ready to be a highlight on your Instagram feed.

2. Put Cozy Blankets In A Basket Oval Floor Basket - Agave $85 | Goodee See on Goodee Your backyard meal is bound to be a little bit chillier than the virtual happy hours you had on your patio in the summer. That's OK, because the lower temperatures give you a chance to put cozy blankets in a basket near your dinner table. When your housemates are ready to snuggle up by the fire pit, they reach for instant coziness. This basket, in particular, has a light green rim, which fits in with the colors of autumn.

3. Pour Your Drinks Into Copper Mule Mugs Godinger Hammered Copper Moscow Mule Mugs (Set of 2) $20 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond No matter what kind of drinks you're making and serving for the holiday, copper mugs are trendy, Insta-worthy, and plain old fun. They're bound to add some sparkle to your outdoor table, especially if they're positioned in the sun. The copper tone is inviting and sets the tone for a meal where you have friends and family tuning in virtually.

4. Place Candles In Star-Studded Hurricanes Pierced Porcelain Hurricanes & Vases - Constellation (Medium) $40 | West Elm See on West Elm No Thanksgiving table is complete without a lot of candles. Dress your holiday up and put your candles in star-studded hurricane candle holders. It'll create such an atmosphere as the sun starts to set and all the real stars begin to show. Not to mention, at the end of your dinner, you can place these hurricanes on a table inside and keep enjoying their dreamy glow.

5. Surround Your Dishes In String Lights 90ct Extended LED Fairy Lights $10 | Target See on Target If you're thinking about taking Instagram photos of your table on Thanksgiving, then string lights are a #must. Wrap them around your serving platters that are filled with turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and green bean casserole. That way, the hard work you put into making those dishes really shines.

6. Set Your Wine Bottles On Rattan Coasters HoH Kitchenware™ 6pcs Rattan Coaster Set $20 | HoH Kitchenware See on HoH Kitchenware Don't forget about your wine bottles when you're recreating a few of these outdoor Thanksgiving decor ideas. Set each one on a cute rattan coaster that has both earthy and homey vibes. If you have a few left over, use them to support your water glasses or other drinks to avoid water rings from forming on your table.