The new year is so close, you can almost smell it — especially if you have a few New Year's Eve-themed candles in your space. Instead of heading out to a party this year, you're celebrating at home. The change of scenery doesn't mean you can't still pop a bottle of champagne and cheers to all the good things to come. Plan a traditional, yet cozy, NYE party with sparkly loungewear, a homemade balloon arch, and sweet-scented candles.

When you can't go to the party, bring the party to you. Give your home the fresh scent of champagne cocktails or gin and tonics with these New Year's Eve-themed candles. Some will make you feel like you're at your favorite wine bar or speakeasy-type spot, watching the ball drop on TV. There are candles that are meant to bring you positivity in the new year, and others that are symbolic of saying goodbye to the year we had — aka "thank u, next" in the wise words of Ariana Grande.

While NYE may not be the first theme that comes to mind when you're candle shopping, the holiday offers more options than you'd think. So, go ahead and get your New Year's Eve-themed candle locked down, so all you have to worry about next is what songs from this year you're adding to your playlist.

1. This Champagne Toast Candle Champagne Toast $25 $16 | Bath & Body Works See on Bath & Body Works It just wouldn't be New Year's Eve without a champagne toast. This candle from Bath & Body Works three-wick collection smells just like a bubbly champagne cocktail with sparkling berries, tangerine, and essential oils.

2. This Positivity Candle Positivity $36 | Wakeheart See on Wakeheart Start your year off on the right note with positivity. After jotting down your New Year's wishes on your homemade wish wall, light up this positivity candle from The Dolan Twins' Wakeheart collection. It will fill your home with an aroma of fresh strawberries, vanilla, and crystallized sugar, and comes with a citrine crystal inside that you can carry with you to bring on the good vibes throughout the new year.

3. This "Thank U, Next" Candle Thank U Next Ariana Grande Natural Soy Candle $22 | Etsy See on Etsy Ariana Grande said it best with "thank u, next." That might be exactly how you feel about this year. You're ready for the new one to begin, so light up your very own Ariana-inspired candle while listening to "thank u, next" on repeat.

4. This New York City Candle New York City Candle $34 | Homesick See on Homesick When you think of NYE, watching the ball drop in Times Square might be the first thing that comes to mind. Welcome those vibes into your home with this New York City candle. Homesick candles have the scents of places you love most. This particular candle has fragrances of bergamot, concrete, and oakmoss that'll remind you of Central Park, department stores, and that NYC state of mind.

5. This Let's Light This Year On Fire Candle Let's Light This Year on Fire $20 | Etsy See on Etsy If you're so ready to leave this year behind, light up this LOL-worthy candle. With over 30 scents to choose from, you can really customize this candle to make it your own. Pick the love spell scent if you have dreams of finding the one for you in the new year, or lavender and basil if you're all about relaxing on NYE.

6. This Goodbye 2020 Candle Goodbye 2020 Funny Candle $24 | Etsy See on Etsy Say goodbye to 2020 with this candle. You might not miss the past year, but you'll certainly miss whatever scent you choose once it's burned away. This is also a great gift to get your candle-loving bestie to ring in the new year with, because you can select a personalized note added to your order.

7. This Light Me For: Champagne Candle Light for Champagne Candle $27 | Etsy See on Etsy Put it out into the universe that you're ready for some bubbly and good times. This candle says "light me for champagne" on the front, and that's exactly what you should have after lighting it. Choose between a few festive scents for this one, like vanilla bourbon or holiday peel pine.