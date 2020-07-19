National Ice Cream Day is here to cool down your summer. To celebrate the holiday devoted to ice cream, you can score some discounts from brands like Blue Bunny and My/Mo Mochi. These National Ice Cream Day deals on July 19 include some sweet offers and some chances to win prizes.

While there are still plenty of sweet discounts available, National Ice Cream Day may be a bit different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It's still important to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are current as of June 15, in order to protect yourself from the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. Remember that if you're running errands or going out, you should avoid any unnecessary shopping trips. If it's possible to score an ice cream deal by using a contactless paying option, such as curbside or delivery, you should opt for that instead of heading into a store. If you do decide to go out, practice social distancing, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer, and wear a face covering over your nose and mouth. If you're getting delivery or takeout, don't touch your face and wash your hands after touching the to-go packaging.

Whatever way you're scoring a good deal on frozen goodness Sunday, July 19, here are some of the best deals to celebrate National Ice Cream Day:

1. Blue Bunny

Blue Bunny is giving fans a chance to make up for events they've had to cancel. Send in a picture of an unused or canceled ticket, such as a sports game, concert, or flight ticket, and Blue Blue will enter you for a chance to win a prize to help make up for it.

To enter, go to Funlightenment.com, click on the ticket exchange button, fill out a quick entry form and upload the photo of your unused ticket. Then, hit the "Exchange Unused Boring Ticket" button to submit your entry.

You'll have the chance to win one of 750 prizes, and even if you don't end up a lucky winner, you'll still get a coupon for a discounted ice cream treat for National Ice Cream Day. Grand Prizes (worth $1,000 each) include a leisure package with a private boat rental or a digital camera, two winners will receive a road trip prize for an RV rental, a grilling package, road bike, or camping gear, and a music package with the winner's choice of a ticket to an online music festival, a home audio set, or instruments. There are a ton of smaller prizes, too, such as $80 national or state park passes, $200 suitcases, online cooking classes, streaming service gift cards, and smart watches.

Courtesy of Blue Bunny

As an added bonus, everyone who enters will receive a Blue Bunny coupon that will get you a discounted price on Blue Bunny’s new Load’d Cones or Load’d Sundaes, which feature a traditional cone or sundae kicked up a notched with a ton of flavor mixings packed in. The Load'd Cones come in Bunny Tracks, Brownie Bomb, Strawberry Shortcake, Cookie Dough, and S’mores flavors for about $5.99 per box of four cones, while the Load'd Sundaes come in 16 flavor choices, including four new flavors: Turtle Cheesecake, French Silk Pie, Chocolate Caramel Pretzel, and S’more S’mores. Blue Bunny's Load'd Sundaes come in a 8.5-ounce single-serve cup for around $2.99.

2. My/Mo Mochi

My/Mo Mochi is giving away up to 100,000 Mochi balls this year in celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 19. Its tournament of play, Chompionship Games, hosted by Baddiewinkle, began on Sunday, July 12 and offers fans a chance to play the game My/Mo Mochi posts now through July 19. To enter, just go to My/Mo Mochi's account on Instagram or TikTok and find the game post. Play the game, post your gameplay in a picture or video on IG or TikTok, and tag My/Mo Mochi using @mymomochiiccecream and the hashtag #MyMoChompionships. Make sure you post the game on the same day, and you'll be entered to win a year of free mochi on National Ice Cream Day.

Anyone who enters also gets a free six-pack of My/Mo Mochi while supplies last, so everyone's a winner.

3. Baskin-Robbins

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins launched a new Creature Creations lineup to make your ice cream more exciting in honor of National Ice Cream Month, but the chain is also offering a great deal on National Ice Cream Day. The new Creature Creations include a mermaid, monster, and unicorn, each with a special cup design, an edible white chocolate topper, and rainbow sprinkles. Now you can order any ice cream flavor and make it into a creature.

You can score free $0 delivery on Baskin-Robbins orders from DoorDash all month long if you spend $15 or more. On Sunday, July 19, the company is giving you a free regular scoop of ice cream on your DoorDash purchase of $15 or more when you use the promo code BASKINSCOOP before checkout.

4. Cumberland Farms

You can get $1 off any pint of Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream from Cumberland Farms in celebration of National Ice Cream Day. To score your discount, text the word SCOOPS to 64827 now through Tuesday, July 21.

5. Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is serving up discounted dipped cones on Sunday, July 19, at participating store locations nationwide. Get $1 off any size dipped cone by redeeming the deal through the Dairy Queen mobile app at your local Dairy Queen drive-thru. Most locations are focusing on serving guests through drive-thru or delivery in response to COVID-19.

6. Carvel

Carvel is offering customers $1 off any size cup or cone of its newest soft serve flavor, Vanilla Bourbon Toffee. The flavor is a limited-time offering.

To score the deal, head over to your local Carvel and ask for the National Ice Cream Day deal. The discount is only offered in-store and is not valid on delivery.

You can save more through July with Carvel's BOGO Wednesdays by ordering classic soft serve ice cream sundaes and getting two for the price of one.

7. Insomnia Cookies

Those in New York can score a BOGO ice cream sandwich deal from Insomnia Cookies. Through Sunday, July 19, you can score two Cookiewiches from Insomnia Cookies for the price of one. To get your own BOGO deal order online from Insomnia Cookies under the Deals section of its menu and schedule it for local delivery or pickup.

8. Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone is offering a free second Creation with your purchase of a Cold Stone Creation of equal or lesser value online. To get the BOGO deal, place an order online and log into your My Cold Stone Club Rewards account before checking out, then enter the promo code ICE CREAM. If you don't have a rewards account, it's free to sign up. Ice cream fans can score the buy one get one creation deal now through Thursday, July 23.

When scoring these awesome ice cream deals, make sure you take proper safety precautions. Don't go out if you're feeling sick and try to combine your trips if you're running errands. If you can, order your ice cream deals through delivery, drive-thru, or curbside orders. If you go to a store location, make sure to implement social distancing.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.