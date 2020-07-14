On Tuesday, July 14, fans of the classic yet mouthwatering combination of melted gooey cheese and carbs can ring in one of the tastiest food holidays of the year. It's National Mac & Cheese Day, meaning you can indulge your cravings all day long and potentially win some free portions of the good stuff while you're at it. If you're ready to start your day off on the most savory note, check out these National Mac and Cheese Day 2020 deals on July 14 to help you save some serious cheddar on the ultimate comfort food.

Chances are your cheesy celebration might look a little bit different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to recent spikes in cases, it's important to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines as of June 15, recommending that people avoid all unnecessary shopping trips and errands and only go to the store when needed. When you do make your groceries run to scoop up some cheesy goodness, practice social distancing as much as possible, wash your hands, and wear a face covering over your nose and mouth to protect yourself and others. When ordering in mac and cheese delivery from a restaurant, make sure you wash your hands after handling the package. Whether you decide to pick up some mac and cheese in the freezer aisle or order a hot and ready portion to your front door, here are the best deals to take advantage of on July 14:

1. Stouffers

On Tuesday, July 14, head to Stouffers Twitter page, follow them, and reply to their giveaway tweet using the hashtag #Sweepstakes. Ten people who do this will be randomly chosen to win an assortment of free Stouffer’s Macaroni & Cheese products, which may include single-serve options like the OG Mac & Cheese, Baked Mac & Cheese, or the brand's Mac & Cheese Bites. The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 14, and winners will be notified via Twitter DM.

2. I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese, which offers delivery to select areas, has a free entree deal from July 14 through July 31 with the company's app. When you download the app for the first time, you'll earn 100 points, which is enough for a free entree from the chain.

3. Noodles & Company

Noodles Rewards members can get a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese on July 14, with the purchase of any regular entree. After that, from July 15 through July 17, all Rewards members will get a reward for a free small bowl of gourmet mac & cheese on their next visit when the purchase a regular entree. The free mac, which can be found in the Rewards section of your app, can be redeemed until July 31. All the deals are good for delivery and pick-up, and through July 17, cheese lovers can also enjoy free delivery from participating locations with a minimum order of $15. To get started, make sure you're a Noodles Rewards member already or register on the mobile app or online at Noodles.com/Rewards before you make your first order.

4. Velveeta

According to a July 14 tweet from Velveeta, any Twitter users with any form of "shell," "shel," "chel," in their name or Twitter handle who reply to the National Mac and Cheese Day tweet with #OneShellOfAPromo have a chance at free food. You can enter through July 17 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The full rules can be found here, including acceptable name variations, and the winners will be contacted after July 17, and 1,000 lucky winners will get a coupon for a free Velveeta Shells & Cheese Dinner for up to $3.50.

5. Reser’s Fine Foods

If one day is just not enough to celebrate your favorite comfort food, enter to be one of the three lucky winners who'll get one year of free cheesy goodness from Reser's Fine Foods. To get in on the sweepstakes, go to the Main St. Bistro website and enter in your personal information by July 14. If you're one of the winners, you can expect to receive a free case of Mac and Cheese once a month for a year.

While your Mac and Cheese Day festivities might not be the same as last year, you can still enjoy plenty of cheesy goodness by taking a few extra safety precautions. As always, try to avoid making extra grocery trips when scooping up your mac deals, and don't go to the store if you're feeling sick. If you can, take advantage of delivery options when possible to minimize your exposure to other people.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.