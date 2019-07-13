In a world where a different food is celebrated daily, you'll be glad to know there is a holiday for one the best comfort foods around. Yes, I'm talking about creamy and delicious macaroni and cheese, and the holiday in celebration of the stuff falls on Sunday, July 14 this year. Of course, you're going to want to indulge in a bowl (or three) of the cheesy entrée to celebrate, and these National Mac and Cheese Day 2019 Deals on July 14 will help you satisfy your craving while taking it easy on your wallet.

Mac and cheese is one of those foods that seems to be universally loved, well, unless you're lactose intolerant. Dairy allergies aside, it's a cheesy, carb-filled comfort food that pretty much hits the spot every time you have it. So, it's no surprise it has its own holiday, but The National Day Calendar website is actually "unable to identify the creator of Mac and Cheese Day" — which is really a shame because arguably no one deserves more praise than the originator of such a delicious celebration. OK, maybe that's taking it a little too far, but I bet you're also glad this holiday exists, because it means you can chow down on the cheesy goodness without spending a fortune. Speaking of money, let's get to these July 14 deals that will have you eating (and saving money) in no time.

Noodles & Company's Free Mac & Cheese Noodles & Company According to a Noodles & Company press release, the fast-casual chain is offering a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to customers who purchase a regular entrée on July 14. The only catch is you need to be a NoodlesREWARDS member. If you need to sign up, do it by the end of the day on July 13 to score your free mac. You can sign up for free on the website.

Potbelly's Free Mac & Cheese According to an email from Potbelly Sandwich Shop, the chain known for its toasty subs is offering customers a free cup of creamy mac and cheese with the purchase of any entrée on July 13 and July 14. To make sure you get your deal, you'll have to say "mac and cheese me" when you checkout. Hey, it's a small price to pay for free food, right?

Bob Evans' Year's Worth Of Free Mac & Cheese Bob Evans If you're someone who prefers eating mac and cheese in the comfort of your own home, then you should definitely enter Bob Evans' sweepstakes for a chance to win free refrigerated Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese for a year, per a press release from the brand. You can enter by commenting on the Bob Evans National Mac and Cheese Day Sweepstakes post on the Bob Evans Grocery's Facebook page from July 14 through 17. The winner should look for a notification on Facebook on or around July 17, and the prize will be awarded in the form of 36 coupons for the item throughout the year. You can only enter once during the sweepstakes, so fingers crossed!