These Nancy Pelosi Quotes About Donald Trump Throw Shade In A Subtle Way

You know what they say: Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer. The relationship between President Donald Trump and Congress has been tense over the past few months to say the least, especially when it comes to Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's dynamic. Of course, these two political leaders have to put their differences aside at times, but these Nancy Pelosi quotes about Donald Trump prove she knows when to throw shade at the perfect time.

As the speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi has had to spend some serious one-on-one time with the president over serious matters. In general, the two keep it relatively civil, but there have been a few moments when Pelosi has let her feelings on certain matters slip out. Whether it's talking about avoiding a government shutdown in the Oval Office, or retracting an invitation to host the State of the Union, it's clear by now that Pelosi means business.

Trump hasn't been shy about expressing his opinions on Pelosi either, but he's been a bit more vocal compared to the house speaker. On Jan. 15, during the month-long government shutdown, Trump took to Twitter to call Pelosi out for still getting paid while nearly 800,000 federal workers were not during the shutdown.

No matter what side you're on, it might be a while 'til these two call a truce. In the meantime, here are some examples of Pelosi proving that though she can throw shade, it's always done in a semi-professional way.

Pelosi Has Called Trump's Manhood Into Question Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Over the past few months, Trump has been actively pushing for Congress to approve $5.7 billion so the United States can build a wall on the southern border. However, tensions escalated on Dec. 11, 2018 when Trump sat down with Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss budget funding in hopes of avoiding a government shutdown. Unfortunately, nothing really came from that meeting except for a tense back-and-forth between Trump and Pelosi. However, following the sit-down, Pelosi spoke to Democrats about Trump's efforts in building the border wall, and made a very interesting conclusion, according to The Hill. "It’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him," Pelosi reportedly told Democrats during their Dec. 11 meeting. "This wall thing." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment or response, but did not bear back. Manhood or not, I have a feeling Trump definitely felt the burn from that remark.

She's Noted That Trump Will Need To Work On Compromising STEPHANIE KEITH/GETTY IMAGES NEWS/GETTY IMAGES The 2018 November midterm elections were historic for many reasons, but the biggest change that occurred was that Democrats took control of the House, which was previously run by Republicans from 2015 to 2019. Republicans had control of both the House and Senate, which definitely worked in Trump's favor. However, now that Congress is split, Pelosi spoke to USA Today on Jan. 3 about recent political changes, and that Trump will have to work with both sides in order to achieve success. "He was used to serving with a Republican Congress, House and Senate that was a rubber stamp to him," Pelosi told USA Today. "That won't be the case." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment or response, but did not hear back. Trump hasn't been quiet about expressing his distaste for Democrats, and has blamed them for a number of troubles that have happened in the country. Despite telling Pelosi and Schumer on Dec. 11 that he would take "full responsibility" if a government shutdown happens, he later took to Twitter on Jan. 3 to blame Democrats for the event, and said it had to do with the 2020 presidential election. Elite Daily reached out to Pelosi's team for comment on Trump's tweet, but did not hear back. He wrote, The Shutdown is only because of the 2020 Presidential Election. The Democrats know they can’t win based on all of the achievements of “Trump,” so they are going all out on the desperately needed Wall and Border Security - and Presidential Harassment. For them, strictly politics! Political parties aside, teamwork makes the dream work.

She's Made Remarks About His Handling Of The Constitution Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images On Friday, Feb. 15, Trump declared a national emergency in an effort to fund his border wall, which shocked many people. Following the president's decision, politicians and concerned citizens alike expressed their disapproval over the national emergency, especially Pelosi. That day, Pelosi and Schumer released a joint statement condemning Trump's national emergency, which they called "unlawful" and a "power grab." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not hear back. Then, near the end of the statement, both Pelosi and Schumer made a comment on how Trump is treating the Constitution. Spoiler alert: it's quite a dig. "The President is not above the law," the Democrat leaders said. "The Congress cannot let the President shred the Constitution." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not hear back. While shredding may be cool in skater culture, in politics, it's probably not the best.

She's Joked About The Border Wall Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Let's be honest: $5.7 billion is not chump change, and Congress keeps denying that sum to fund Trump's border wall. The discussion surrounding the wall being built has been controversial from the start, and Pelosi has commented on Congress's resistance in funding it. On Jan. 3, Pelosi spoke to reporters about budget spending, and when asked whether she would give "one dollar" for the wall, Pelosi responded with a bit of humor. "A dollar? A dollar? Yeah, one dollar," Pelosi joked. Despite her joke, Pelosi quickly changed her tune and immediately shut down the possibility of building a wall. She said, We’re not doing a wall. Does anybody have any doubt about that? We are not doing a wall. So that’s that. It has nothing to do with politics. It has to do with: The wall is an immorality between countries. It’s an old way of thinking [and] it isn’t cost-effective. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not hear back. Well, I guess we can put that discussion to bed.