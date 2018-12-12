It's a good thing 2018 is almost over, because I don't think the world could handle much more of it. On Tuesday, Dec. 11, during a televised Oval Office meeting, Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi went head-to-head with President Donald Trump over the issue of a border wall and possible government shutdown. She came, she saw, she conquered, she strutted out of that White House like she owned the place. All that fire made Pelosi's exit all the chatter on Twitter, and these memes of Nancy Pelosi leaving the White House are showing a big mood.

On Tuesday, Democratic leaders met with the president and Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office to discuss Trump's border wall and his threatened government shutdown if his security proposal isn't granted $5 million in funding, according to The New York Times. But what started as a televised sit-down between government leaders quickly turned into Emmy-worthy television, with insults and clapbacks not even the Real Housewives could compete with. Congress has a Dec. 21 deadline to stop a partial government shutdown, and Schumer and Pelosi were there to try and stop it from happening. But the meeting quickly became a tug-of-war between Trump and the Democrats, with Pelosi and Schumer urging for an agreement that would keep the government without agreeing to Trump's proposed wall on the border of the U.S. and Mexico, and Trump insisting there isn't border security without a wall. Trump, in front of the press and the country, said he'd be "proud to shut down the government for border security," and added that he "will take the mantle" and "be the one to shut it down" and not blame the Democrats for it, according to The Washington Post.

While both Schumer and Pelosi clashed with the president over the wall, it was Pelosi who stood out. As she tried to speak with reporters who were on the scene, Trump repeatedly interrupted her. At one point, Trump told reporters "Nancy’s in a situation where it’s not easy for her to talk right now,” possibly referring to her bid for Speaker of the House.

Pelosi clapped back, of course. “Mr. President," Pelosi said. "Please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory.”

Pelosi maintained her calm and stuck to her bid to have a prepared debate on the wall and border security that relies on facts and not one that heatedly unfolds in front of the press. After the contentious sit-down Pelosi, dressed in a red coat and shades, exited the White House and Twitter was feeling the mic she just left on the floor of the Oval Office.

But the fire didn't stop after Pelosi left the White House. According to CNBC, after the meeting Pelosi spoke to fellow Democratic House members at a meeting and said, “It was so wild. It goes to show you: You get into a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you.” Pelosi also added a little more "shade" and went right for the jugular (or another part of the body) and said the wall "is like a manhood thing for [Trump.] As if manhood could ever be associated with him.” Oof.

It's pretty clear that Pelosi felt that she and Schumer came out on top during that meeting, and Twitter agrees. Whatever you might think of Pelosi personally, you can't deny she makes a great meme.