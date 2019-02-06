It was pretty hard not to notice House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reaction during the Feb. 5 State of the Union. As President Trump laid out his agenda for his third term in office, Pelosi was photographed standing behind him, giving what appeared to be some major shade and sass. Because the internet loves a good reaction, the expression has gotten the meme treatment and these memes of Nancy Pelosi clapping at the State of the Union are guaranteed to make you LOL.

The moment happened while Trump was discussing bipartisanship, calling for an end to "revenge politics." Pelosi, who has often butted heads with the president over funding for his long-promised border wall with Mexico and previously blocked the State of the Union after he failed to end a partial government shutdown that resulted from the funding fight, sprang from her seat to give him a round of applause, outstretching her arms toward Trump with her eyebrows raised and a smirk on her face.

Unsurprisingly, the internet ran with it and the memes quickly took over timelines. Some people joked that Pelosi gave Trump a literal clapback while others said the House Democrat is the perfect amount of sassy we all aspire to be. Amen.

Pelosi's daughter, Christine, apparently knows this expression all too well. She tweeted that the clap "took [her] back to the teen years" and that her mother might've actually been really disappointed in the president's remarks. "But here's a clap," she added.

Another Twitter user joked, "Nancy Pelosi clapping for Trump as if he finally used the potty like a big boy"

People also joked about papers Pelosi seemed to be reading during Trump's address, which, at times, appeared to have her total attention.

"Nancy Pelosi is already looking to see how long is left.." another person wrote.

My personal opinion is that those papers were just a reminder that read, "Don't roll your eyes." It's possible!

Nevertheless, Pelosi's reactions are just some of many things that got the meme treatment on Tuesday evening.

The internet also latched onto several of Trump's comments. During his address, he reportedly made some misstatements in regards to topics like the number of job growth since he took office and the cost of wars in Iran and Afghanistan. There were some really fiery comments, like when Trump warned Democrats not to investigate him, presumably in regards to FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into potential collusion between Russia and members of the 2016 Trump campaign, which has already taken down six of his aides. And, of course, there were some dramatic pauses in between that people couldn't help but call out.

To some, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), who recently announced a bid to challenge Trump in the 2020 election, was an entire mood.

Others shared what they said were summaries of the annual event.

If you missed the State of the Union, don't worry, there's always reruns. But you definitely need to find a way to watch it, because there were honestly enough gold moments for a lifetime. We'll see if the 2020 SOTU is just as entertaining. See you there!