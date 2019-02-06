Where there is President Trump, there are memes — and the 2019 State of the Union was no exception. Just moments after taking the podium in the House Chamber on Feb. 5, the president made some really serious comments that people spun into internet gold quicker than you can say "border wall." Ready for a good laugh? These memes about the 2019 State of the Union will surely do the trick.

Social media users have poked fun at everything from Trump's remarks on topics such the ongoing drama regarding his long-promised border wall with Mexico and job growth in the country, to his, um, left-leaning tie, to the facial expressions of members in the room. And, I mean, can you blame them? Just minutes after the State of the Union started, Trump had already offered enough meme material for a lifetime. He made a few misstatements, got really fired up at points, and had some seriously suggestive body language.

There's just so much to unpack. Here's a look at some of the many things people have said in the Twitterverse:

Bingo anyone?

And in case you won't be tuning in, two people tweeted what they say are summaries of the annual event:

OK, these are pretty funny and all, but IDK if they measure up to the jokes that happened around the 2018 State of the Union. That year, they were rolling in by the dozens even before the event happened. On Jan. 29, 2018, just a day before the speech, photos of the official invitations that the guests received started circulating on Twitter and people quickly noticed a typo on the invite. Instead of the word "Union" in State of the Union, the invitations spelled it with an "m." As in, "State of the Uniom." While it might not seem that major, wait until you see how Twitter users ran with the error.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) mused, "This will be the last year I go to a scalper for tickets to the 'State of the Uniom.;"

Best of all? The memes about the reactions to Trump's speech. While there were tons of reactions, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stole the show. She appeared to be simmering with anger, but then again, who could blame her? She often butts heads with the president and has openly expressed her frustration with him, so I can only imagine how it felt to have to sit and listen to him for more than an hour straight. Check out the way the internet interpreted her look:

Then, because the internet is so, so petty, one person shared a meme of Trump winking, hoping it was aimed at Pelosi.

All jokes aside, a lot went down during the 2018 event. Over the course of one hour and 20 minutes, Trump promised to cut down prescription drug prices, repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as Obamacare — crack down on immigration, while dozens of guests impacted by his immigration policies sat in the audience, and more, with some petty items, like the NFL protests, peppered in. And the entire time, he couldn't stop clapping for himself.

May the 2020 State of the Union be just as eventful. See you then!