Whenever there's any kind of televised event, you can pretty much bet on an influx of related memes to take over your social media timeline within minutes. Such was the case on Tuesday night at the State of the Union, when tons of quick-witted social media users pulled images from the event and created an abundance of memes that will have you dying of laughter. Sure, some of President Trump's predecessors have had the same hilarious fate during their addresses, but these 2018 State Of The Union memes are incomparably amusing.

To be honest, it's kind of like Trump wanted this to happen. Before the address, President Trump said that his address would be a "big speech and an important speech," and that he hoped it was "going to be good." And a senior White House official told reporters last week that the speech would be "unifying." Though the staffer was referring to the president's talking points regarding job opportunities for "all Americans as a result of last year's jobs growth and success in the economy," there is no doubt that the event has brought people together — in the digital-sphere, at least. Twitter users have banded together to create facetious memes that will have you dying of laughter.

One user pointed out Trump's winking, hoping it was directed at one person in the audience.

Meanwhile, Pelosi looked completely disinterested in the speech.

Another user swapped Darth Vader in in place of the president.

@sarahwoodwriter shared a hilarious GIF of Obama's "reaction" to Trump's speech.

Twitter user @AlejandroDaGr8 wasn't here for Trump's claims regarding unemployment rates for black Americans.

Others shared that they weren't feeling the address at all.

But seriously, can we ease up just a bit? Maybe? Considering the jokes have been rolling in an entire day before the event even began?

The first meme of the event didn't even wait for the speech to happen.

After guests received their invitations to the State of the Union, images of the card with an noticeable error began to surface online. Rather than spelling "Union," in the proper form, it was spelled with an "m," creating the word, "Uniom." Social media users quickly highlighted the typo and immediately started to poke fun at the administration — a whole day before the event happened.

Sen. Marco Rubio joked he couldn't wait for the "State of the Uniom."

Fellow politician Raja Krishnamoorthi joked that he got his tickets from a scalper.

Stephen Colbert suggested that Trump's entire presidency might be a mistake.

Ouch.

And other users referenced Trump's previous typo and self-created word, "covfefe."

What makes Tuesday night's memes all more thrilling is the fact that this State of the Union is President Trump's very first since his inauguration. According to Politico, Trump was supposed to talk about issues like America's trade policy, the tax bill, his trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, and his $25 billion proposal to Congress to build a border wall with Mexico in exchange for a pathway to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. He was also reported to plan on bridging divides among different groups of people and political parties. The reported excerpts said:

Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of nation we are going to be. All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family... So tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed.

However those points, most of which were indeed brought up during the State of the Union, have basically been overshadowed with these knee-slapping images.

Whether the Trump administration is being roasted in random Reddit "photoshop battles," or in more serious moments like the State of the Union, you can always bet on there being a way to turn the simplest moments into a hilarious online party.