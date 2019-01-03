Democrats, come Jan. 3, will also have the ability to look into just how blurry the lines are between the Trump business holdings and the presidency, and whether Trump's business relationships with foreign officials have any effect or sway on his political office. According to The New York Times, Democrats are likely to have the Committee on the Judiciary and the Oversight Committee do a deep dive into whether there have been any violations of the Constitution's emoluments clause, which prohibits federal office holders from accepting any sorts of gifts from a foreign state or any of its officials. While no Democrat has said specifically that they intend to dive into any possible violations of the clause, Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who will chair the House Financial Services Committee, said in November that she will back House investigation into all of Trump's finances.

The possible violations don't just extend to money and a look into Trump holdings. Also in the line of fire is the a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian officials offering up dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, the circumstances of which Trump Jr. admitted in a tweet. Dirt on an opponent in a presidential race could be considered a gift, especially if going by Federal Elections Commission (FED) standards that prohibit any "contribution or donation of money or other thing of value." Other "things of value" may include things like dirt on an opponent.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Massachusetts, the vice-ranking member of the Committee on the Judiciary who also sits on the Oversight Committee, told The New York Times in November that the Trump business dealings are the "Achilles' heel of the administration." Raskin added that the Trumps "have turned the government of the United States into a moneymaking operation." While he did not reveal to the Times whether he will investigate, he did call it the "opposite of constitutional design" and he does sit on the two committees with the power to investigate.

As of June 27, 2018, more than 200 interest groups that include foreign governments and corporations have stayed at Trump's Washington hotel since he was elected president in 2016, according to ABC News.