It took longer than it should have, but the White House eventually ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegations of sexual assault leveled against Brett Kavanaugh. Less than a week later, the report is in, but is the Kavanaugh FBI investigation over? There's quite a few things still missing.

On Friday, Sept. 28, President Donald Trump called for a week-long investigation into the claims against Kavanaugh. On Thursday, Oct. 4, the FBI report was handed over to the White House, who reviewed it and found no evidence against Trump's SCOTUS pick. White House Spokesman Raj Shah sent out a tweet on Thursday saying that the investigation was very "comprehensive" and included "over half a million pages of documents." Shah then added that the White House is "fully confident" that the Senate will push Kavanaugh's nomination through. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the report, but did not immediately hear back. Representatives for Kavanaugh declined to comment on the report. Shah said in his tweet,

This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents. With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

A procedural vote for Kavanaugh is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5, according to The New York Times, and so far we only have the White House interpretation of the FBI report. The Senate still has time to come to their own conclusion. Shah might be confident in the reach of the FBI investigation, but there were two key people who were left out: Kavanaugh himself and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. In a letter shared with congress on Sept. 14, Ford accused Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her at a party when they were in high school in the 1980s. Kavanaugh denied her allegation and called it "completely false." Elite Daily reached out to Kavanaugh's representatives for further comment but didn't hear back. On Sept. 27, though, Ford got to give her testimony of what happened in an open hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and it was her testimony that moved the needle towards an FBI investigation. Yet, according to CNN, neither Ford or Kavanaugh were interviewed as part of the investigation. Elite Daily reached out to the FBI for comment on both parties not being on the interview list for their investigation, but did not immediately hear back.

Ford's counsel was not happy with the FBI's decision to reportedly not include interviews with their client or Kavanaugh, and told The Hill on Oct. 3, that they are "profoundly disappointed." Ford's counsel said,

An FBI supplemental background investigation that did not include an interview of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — nor the witnesses who corroborate her testimony — cannot be called an investigation. We are profoundly disappointed that after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward, those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth.

Ford's attorneys weren't the only ones who were angered by the FBI's reported shortcomings. When news spread on Thursday that the White House and Senate had received the FBI's report, Twitter was quick to clap back at the fact that the FBI reportedly didn't bother to interview to key players.

How can the FBI investigation be "comprehensive" and complete when it reportedly didn't even include interviews with the primary players? Doesn't seem to make much sense. The FBI report is being reviewed in the Senate as of Thursday, Oct. 4 ahead of the reported procedural vote on Friday, Oct. 5.