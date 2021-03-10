These Memes Of Oprah Interviewing Wanda & Vision Are What The World Needed

The best crossover memes are the organic kind. When one cultural phenomenon runs right smack into another by sheer happenstance of timing, and audiences can't help but connect them. Such was the case with Disney+'s WandaVision and CBS' Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. The former concluded on Friday, March 5, and the latter aired on Sunday, March 7. The collision of the two in the cultural conversation meant memes of Oprah interviewing Wanda and Vision were inevitable.

The crossover felt natural because the WandaVision finale left tons of loose ends for fans to ponder. Though the show was really about Wanda finding a way to let go of Vision and say goodbye properly, her exit from Westview had fans asking questions. Was Agatha really trapped as Agnes forever? Would Vision return somehow again? And Wanda's actions left a lot of fans troubled. Sure, she let the citizens of Westview go. But she had them trapped for a full week, experiencing her nightmares and forced to exist for her fantasy world. It may not have been on purpose, but she still did that, and fans wanted to know how she was coping with that knowledge.

Cross that over on social media with the bombshell interview on Sunday night, and suddenly everyone's timelines were a blur of WandaVision questions and Oprah interview memes.

With so much to unpack (not to mention the mid-and post-credit scenes setting up new adventures), there was only one place for Oprah to turn for her next groundbreaking interview. The only logical follow-up for Harry and Meghan was Oprah With Wanda & Vision: A Disney+ Primetime Special.

Some fans have even prepped the marketing materials, should Disney+ decide to take the internet up on the idea.

But the best memes were the ones where Oprah started drilling down on all fans' unanswered questions.

And some of her questions were pointed.

Obviously, all audiences need now is a theme song. And perhaps a little bit of CGI magic to make sure everyone knows it's a Marvel production.

Even though Wanda and Vision won't be going on Oprah anytime soon, fans will be delving into the trauma of at least two Avengers characters soon. Falcon & The Winter Soldier has already teased scenes of couples therapy for the fan favorites. Maybe they'll even go on Oprah.

All episodes of WandaVision are streaming now on Disney+. Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will re-air on CBS for anyone who missed it on Friday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Marvel's next series, Falcon & the Winter Soldier, arrives on Friday, March 19, 2021.