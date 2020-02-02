The Super Bowl is here, and everyone is hanging on the edge of their seat to see what goes down. From the lineup of NFL players to the halftime show, there are mixed opinions about what to expect. These memes about the Super Bowl are hilarious, no matter which team you're rooting for.

Some of the memes about the Super Bowl poke fun at Tom Brady. Since the quarterback's interesting contract situation has made him a free agent this year, the future of Brady's quarterback career is still a bit uncertain. But TBH, the main reason Brady is getting memed comes from those who are for or against the star player. Since the New England Patriots took a hard loss to the Tennessee Titans, those who were never Pats or Brady fans are taking a real ~moment~ to bask in some of the glory.

Some fans are starting to wonder if Brady is going to retire, but are totally celebrating over Brady's absence from the Super Bowl this year. Previously, Brady won four Super Bowl MVP awards: Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, and LI. And of course, the NFL MVP awards of 2007, 2010, and 2017.

Whoever you stan, it's totally OK to laugh at these Tom Brady memes for a bit of light-hearted fun.

One fan is following the "Gonna tell my kids" meme trend:

Some fans legitimately want to know where Brady's future is going:

Are you rooting for the 49ers or the Chiefs? Either way, you'll find a meme for it:

Other celebs getting memes in honor of the upcoming Super Bowl are Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The two singers are taking over the halftime performance, and it's kind of hilarious.

Looks like some of us are just in it for the memes:

And then there are some who are totally dreading the Monday work grind after their Super Bowl parties:

