You know the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show is going to be amazing, because two incredible icons — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — are taking the stage. You can already imagine the incredible dancing that'll take place when they step out on the floor. For every magic moment that's to come, you'll need some 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show Instagram captions to pair with them.

For example, while J.Lo and Shakira are singing, you and your besties might want to snap a selfie or Boomerang of you dancing in front of the TV screen. Or maybe you're planning on having a Super Bowl spread that's inspired by the halftime show, complete with puns like "chips and guacing out." That definitely needs to be snapped for your foodie friends to enjoy.

With this list of 2020 Super Bowl halftime show captions ready to use, you don't have to stop what you're doing to come up with one on your own. Honestly, you'll probably be left speechless anyway from the power duo performance. Just like J.Lo and Shakira are rehearsing for the big day, you can be totally ready for the show by making sure captions are one less thing you have to think about.

Shutterstock

1. "I'm over here pretending this chicken wing is my microphone."

2. "Just a warning, when Shakira hits the stage, my hips don't lie."

3. "This halftime show has a pizza my heart."

4. "Be quiet, football fans. My queens are on stage now."

5. "I only watch football when J.Lo and Shakira are involved."

6. "I found the MVPs right here."

7. "Let's get loud for J.Lo and Shakira."

8. "She said, 'Let's get loud,' and so I did."

9. "The lesson this year is why settle for one queen when you can have two?"

10. "I hope someone's recording this because I want to watch it over and over again."

11. "Watching the halftime show with my friend-chips."

12. "Put this performance in the dictionary next to 'showstopper.'"

13. "If Shakira is performing, I will be there whenever, wherever."

14. "Step aside, it's J.Lo and Shakira's turn."

15. "If you need me, I'll be over here dancing like nobody's watching."

valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images

16. "Today's your day. I feel it. You paved the way. Believe it." — Shakira, "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)

17. "I never miss a chance to dance."

18. "Why be moody when you can shake your booty?"

19. "I believe there are no losers here today, because we all got to witness J.Lo and Shakira perform."

20. "If football was just this, I would watch it every Sunday."

21. "J.Lo and Shakira are really rocking out, and I'm over here guac-ing out with my chips."

22. "From the block to the Super Bowl."

23. "The football field was made for dancing."

24. "Instead, there should be two halftime shows and a little football in between."

25. "For a second there, I forgot this was a football game."

26. "This performance is my version of a touchdown."

27. "When the music is this good, you have to dance."

28. "I've dreamed of this show for so long. Waiting for tonight!"

29. "Me: Waiting for tonight! Oh!"

30. "My love don't cost a thing unless you have tickets to the Super Bowl halftime show, then it costs that much."