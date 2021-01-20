Who says politics can’t be a little fun? Though largely virtual and socially distant, most of the country's attention is fixed on Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington, D.C., where President Joe Biden has been sworn in as Commander in Chief. Yes, there’s plenty to unpack amid the coronavirus pandemic and the historic (and violent) breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Yet that doesn’t mean the inauguration came without moments of levity. These memes about the 2021 inauguration are enough to make you laugh, smile, and text a friend the following message: “Please watch now.”

So, what were some of the best and funniest memes from this already memorable event? In addition to the political figures present at Biden’s inauguration — the Obamas, Bushes, and Clintons, among others — viewers on the internet couldn’t help but whip up jokes about all the celebrities present. While Lady Gaga performed a hair-raising rendition of the national anthem at the Capitol, Jennifer Lopez also took the stage to sing "This Land Is Your Land," masterfully managing to inject lyrics from "Let's Get Loud" into her performance. How do you not make memes about that?

In addition, memes about Trump's weird goodbye speech and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), uh, appearance at the inauguration also made the rounds.

As Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee previously announced, Inauguration Day events also include Celebrating America, the 90-minute primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks and set to air across ABC, CNN, CBS, NBC, and MSNBC on Wednesday night. If memes about Gaga and J.Lo didn’t crack you up, expect to see more since Celebrating America performers include Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons.

TBH, these are the laughs everyone’s been waiting for.