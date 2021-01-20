Wednesday, Jan. 20 marked President Donald Trump’s final day in office as commander in chief. Hours before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump quietly exited the White House with First Lady Melania Trump, who joined him for final remarks at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. While Trump could have addressed, say, the coronavirus pandemic or the breach of the U.S. Capitol, these tweets about Donald Trump’s presidential goodbye capture the weird vibe that historians will look back on.

Among his final words? “Have a good life,” Trump said before trailing off to the sound of “YMCA” by the Village People.

"The things that we've done have been just incredible and I couldn't have done them without you. So just, a goodbye, we love you, we will be back in some form," Trump said, moving on to thank Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence. "Have a good life, we will see you soon."

Moments after his speech, celebrities and Twitter users immediately reacted to his message. The View co-host Meghan McCain wrote, "Was this all a fever dream?!"

Other tweets poked fun at the lack of depth in his words.

Then, of course, some tweets took his quotes to the next level, pairing them with hilarious videos and GIFs.

Trump previously confirmed he will not attend Biden's inauguration in a tweet. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," he wrote, becoming the first president in over 150 years to skip his successor's inauguration. Previously, John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and Andrew Johnson chose to opt out of inaugural ceremonies.

To say Trump's exit from the White House is historic is quite the understatement.