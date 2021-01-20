Things are heating up at the 2021 inauguration ceremony thanks to Jennifer Lopez. J. Lo was one of many celebrities tapped to appear at the Jan. 20 inauguration, and she brought her big-time energy to the stage. J.Lo's 2021 inauguration performance has everyone talking.

Lopez joined a long list of musical performers and celeb speakers to appear at the inauguration. Other stars in attendance included Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Kerry Washington, The Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Lin Manuel Miranda, Eva longoria, and Tom Hanks. The occasion also featured an appearance from Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old personally selected by Biden to deliver a poetry reading.

Lopez first endorsed Biden for president in October, when she encouraged fans to make their voices heard ahead of election day. She and fiancé Alex Rodriguez recorded a video with Joe Biden and his wife, which touched upon how vital it is for the Latino community to vote.

"We're thrilled and we're excited to vote. I think our voice has never been more important," Rodriguez said in the video. "We want to come together as a team to defeat Covid and to rebuild this US economy that needs us all so much."

J. Lo chimed in to say, "For me, it's unifying the nation again. Getting rid of this hate, thinking about my kids walking around in a world where, you know it's OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's OK."

Lopez continued her support by way of a show-stopping performance at the inauguration that incorporated one of her biggest hits in the cleverest, most empowering, way.

In the middle of singing an emotional rendition of "This Land is Your Land" by Woodie Guthrie, Lopez made an inspiring declaration, shouting, "One nation, with liberty and justice for all," in Spanish. After that, she belted out the key line, "Let's Get Loud!" from her hit song of the same name into the mic. It was everything.

Viewers watching were totally into Lopez's remix.

Lopez certainly sent a message with her performance, and America heard her loud and clear.