These Lighthouses On Airbnb Will Make You & Bae Feel Like You're In A Rom-Com

Like a romantic comedy, this article is about to be a little cheesy and super adorable. There won't be any piano music coming out of your screen, unless you choose to play some, of course. But, you will want to grab a box of tissues and prepare yourself for lots of happy tears, emotional gasping, and excited squeals. Here's why: After all this time looking for the perfect vacation destination for you and your bae, I've found the cutest and dreamiest lighthouses on Airbnb that'll make your life feel like a movie. No audition, lights, camera, or action required.

The only thing you'll need is each other and a few days before you're set to take off to get ready for the trip. During that time, you'll want to pack your bags, stock up on disposable cameras and Polaroid frames, and re-watch some of your favorite films. You'll want to jot down some notes on the excursions the couples go on in Crazy, Stupid, Love, Just Go With It, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. If I were you, I would spend a little time memorizing the details of their date nights and adventures that made them fall so deeply and effortlessly in love.

Then, I'd try to recreate those scenes and make some new ones at one of these lighthouses that'll make you and bae feel like you're in a rom-com.

1. This Lovely Lighthouse Is Made For Happily Ever After Airbnb The first of these lighthouses is located in Niton, Ventor, Isle of Wight, United Kingdom, and has been dubbed the name, St. Catherine's Lighthouse. It's the perfect spot to get away from the "real world" with bae and have a delicious breakfast. You'll wake up in the morning and be greeted by amazing views and lush greenery that stretches beyond your private courtyard. You'll want to walk over to the pubs, and maybe check out a vineyard in the afternoon. Most importantly, you'll feel like you're living your happily ever after, and you'll be totally swept away with how romantic this place is. Love is most definitely in the air.

2. This Cute Lighthouse Is Nestled Into The Irish Countryside Airbnb I don't know about you, but I'm a firm believer that some of the best vacations have zero items on the itinerary. They're the kind of trips that aren't meant for adventure, wild excursions, or planning out every moment of the day. TBH, I think this lighthouse that's nestled into the Irish countryside would agree with me. It's called the Wicklow Lighthouse, and promises to give you and bae a chance to hit the "refresh" button. It has plenty of room for you two to make some new memories together and talk about your goals and dreams. There's even a waterfall nearby for when you want to share a sweet kiss or take a few pictures for Instagram.