Fall is the perfect season to take a #baecation with the person you love. Think about it; the weather is cozy, moods are lighter, and you have another adorable reason to snuggle up to each other. So why not celebrate this new crisp season with a trip together? You'll be able to unwind and spend some quality time with your boo, while getting great couple pics. You and bae can plan a fun escape that allows you to fully embrace autumn. Check out these romantic Airbnbs to rent for a fall #baecation.

Oftentimes, relationships end up on the back burner because of way too busy schedules. As a result, you have to be mindful of building your relationship as time goes on. If you need an excuse to get away, then plan a fall escape with the love of your life. Find a secluded place that will be perfect for just the two of you and plan a weekend with activities that will make both of you smile. If you find the right location and style for your Airbnb, you'll be able to truly bond over a special place together. In fact, you'll never want to leave so choose wisely! These Airbnb rental escapes will make you fall in love all over again this season (pun intended).

1 This Secluded Treehouse Airbnb According to the listing, this secluded treehouse is one of the most sought after Airbnb rentals in the world, and I can totally see why. You and your boo will be sleeping above the trees in this sweet Atlanta, Georgia hideaway. There are three different sections which are all connected by hanging bridges. Live out your childhood fantasies in this fairy tale treehouse.

2 This Hawaiian Hideaway Airbnb This is the perfect Hawaiian hideaway for you and bae! Built in the 1930s, this "gingerbread house" is full of charm and history. In fact, Jimi Hendrix slept here way back in the day, according to the listing. You'll have over four acres of Hawaiian jungle to yourself, so there's no better place to bond with bae.

3 A Cabin For Wine Lovers Airbnb "Wine" not escape to this California cabin with your boo? This romantic cottage is set among California's wine country, so you'll be surrounded by rolling hills as far as the eye can see. Unwind and sip some wine within this quaint cabin.

4 A Bamboo Treehouse Airbnb Could you imagine waking up to bae in a bamboo treehouse like this gem? This dreamy home is nestled amongst the trees, and it looks like paradise. The hanging bed is the perfect cuddling spot to enjoy the Hawaii.

5 A New England Cottage Airbnb It's known that New England is the best place for fall foliage, so you can fully embrace the scenery in this silo cottage. You'll feel like you've taken a step back in time once you enter this charming space. With two acres of land, you'll have plenty of space to wander through the woods with bae.

6 This Mountainside Retreat Airbnb This Vermont cabin is the definition of #InstagramGoals. Escape to the mountainside if you're up for an adventure with the love of your life. There are plenty of hiking trails, swimming holes, and adventure activities in the surrounding areas, so you can cross some things off your bucket list together.