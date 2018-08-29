Summer officially ends in just over three weeks. While the ending of the warm weather season is always a bit of a bummer, it typically brings with it something to lighten the mood: a slew of unbelievable discounts. These Labor Day shoe sales 2018 are so good that you'll be able to buy a few new styles at excitingly low prices, so if you wore out your favorite boots last year or want to get a major head start and replace your summer sandals at low prices for next year, you'll want to read the details below.

Labor Day is always fun for two reasons: it marks a three day weekend typically spent in the sun with friends and family (and involving a barbecue or other ace food) and it always kicks off majorly massive sales. Pretty much every big retailer around will partake in some sort of price slashing, from clothing stores to beauty purveyors alike, meaning the holiday is the perfect time to get all of your necessary shopping done. This year, the shoe sales in particular are pretty awesome, with a handful of your favorite footwear retailers offering huge discounts. Peruse the list below for more details on their deals and get ready to fall in love with a pair (or three) of new kicks for fall. I picked my favorite from each retailer for a little shopping inspiration.

Chinese Laundry

Between August 27 and September 3, you can score an array of discounts based on how much you spend online at Chinese Laundry. Spend $75 and get 20 percent off; spend $100 and get 25 percent off; or spend $150 and get 30 percent off. All you have to do is enter the code LBRDY at checkout and watch as the savings roll in.

DC Shoes

DC shoes is offering an extra 30 percent off their sale items between August 27 and September 3, no code necessary.

Dear Frances

If you've never perused Dear Frances' offerings I suggest you do so stat! The brand makes incredibly cool and high-quality shoes that typically run a bit pricier, but thanks to their 20 percent off site-wide deal between August 31 and September 3, there's never been a better time to invest in some chic kicks. Simply use the code LD20 upon checkout.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

I know, I know, Dr. Scholl's isn't exactly the sexiest shoe brand, but they've actually made waves over the past year or so for their cool collaborations and playful throwback styles. Between August 31 and September 4 you'll be able to score shoes at up to 50 percent off, so the website is definitely worth a browse.

Puma

Last but most certainly not least, Puma will be offering 30 percent off your total purchase between August 30 and September 3. When it comes to rad sneakers, cool slides, and pretty much every sporty footwear style there is, Puma reigns supreme.

Don't lament the end of summer—celebrate it by treating yourself to some cool new shoes at prices to get excited about.