The end of summer is nigh which is a sad fact but something that can really make up for it is all of the end of summer sales. Specifically, all of the best labor day clothing 2018 sales that'll get you feeling fly AF for that last round of epic summer 'grams. Get ready to score some legendary savings because I've got the low down on all of the best deals.

Pumpkin spice lattes, affordable leather jackets, red wines for fall – there are a lot of things to get excited about this autumn, but don't get too far ahead of yourself. It's still technically summer, maybe you've even got another trip planned, so it's time to take advantage of all the best labor day weekend fashion sales. And it's not like the sales of yore where you had to actually go into a store to get the discounts, or shop only on one specific day. It's 2018 people, you can get everything you need from the comfort of your couch. Think of it as the new Netflix and chill: Online shop and get hype. So browse these deals, pick out some epic outfits for your last summer trip, and prep your fire back to school lewks.

When: Aug. 30 – Sept. 3

What: 50 percent off all jeans, dresses, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, no code necessary. With some of those T-shirts starting at only $6, you can score a serious haul here.

When: Aug. 30 – Sept. 3

What: Buy two or more pairs of flip flops and get 20 percent off, in-stores and online.

When: Aug. 30 – Sept. 3

What: 40 percent off everything! Bella Hadid is the new face of True Religion, too, so you'll definitely want to copy her style.

When: Aug. 27 – Sept. 3

What: Spend $75 and get 20 percent off, $100 for 25 percent off, and $150 for 30 percent off.

Promo Code: LBRDY

When: Aug. 27 – Sept. 9

What: 20 percent off everything.

Promo Code: LD20

When: Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

What: Everything is up to 50 percent off, plus free shipping!

When: Aug. 28 – Sept. 4

What: 50 percent off site-wide, plus an additional 10 percent off styles in the "Available Now" section (like as the above boot).

Promo Code: LaborDay50

When: Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

What: 20 percent off. Every. Single. Thing.

When: Sept. 3 only!

What: 50 – 80 percent off select styles. You can also can get 50 percent off your first order (although not combined with this deal), so you may want to do a first-round shopping trip before Sept 3.

When: Aug. 30 – Sept. 3

What: 40 percent off of everything.

When: Aug. 27 – Sept. 30

What: 20 percent off everything.

Promo Code: DAYOFF

When: Aug. 28 – Sept. 4

What: 55 percent off all eyewear, excluding premium and clearance designs.

Promo Code: labor55

When: Aug. 31 – Sept. 3

What: 50 – 80 percent off everything online.

When: Aug. 30 – Sept. 3

What: The entire website will be up to 80 percent off, and sale items will be an extra 20 percent off.

When: Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

What: Buy two items and get 20 percent off, buy three items and get 30 percent off, or four or more items and get 40 percent off.

Promo Code: SAVEMORE

RetailMeNot is parterning with an array of stores for exclusive Labor Day deal, including cash back offers and up to 65 percent off at some stores!

Forever 21: Up to $20 cash back site-wide.

Levi's: $10 cash back on purchases over $100-$149, $20 cash back on purchases over $150, online only.