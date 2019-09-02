When I was a kid, I dreamed about being famous. I sat in front of my television screen, watched award shows, and longingly gazed at celebrities and their glamorous dresses. I thought about what it would be like to walk on a red carpet or enter a room and have everyone know my name. For Kim Kardashian, those dreams manifested into a reality series, Instagram followers, and an epic beauty empire. In fact, these Kim Kardashian quotes about fame and money, from her latest interview with Vogue Arabia, are as real as it gets and reveal that she's actually living her wildest dreams.

Fame has always been in the cards for Kardashian — well before she met her love, Kanye West, or graced the Met Gala in a skin-tight, nude-colored dress in May 2019. IMHO, it was her destiny before she had her children — North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm — and started letting North style and fix her looks. Today, I can't imagine a world that doesn't obsess over the Kardashian family. I can't even remember a time when I didn't "keep up."

TBH, though, I'm OK with it. Because in an interview with Vogue Arabia, Kardashian revealed that she's truly living her wildest dreams. Turns out, she was made for the life of lights, cameras, money, and action. Let's get into it, shall we?

In an interview with hubby Kanye West, Kardashian talked about her lifestyle. She spoke about her goals and her relationship with money, as well as the responsibilities that come with being in the spotlight. “Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed," she said. "Fame can be addictive."

However, Kardashian claims that she's never regretted her path.

Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.

Lack of privacy is often cited as a negative consequence of obtaining high levels of fame. (I mean, are you ever alone?) And with a growing and loving family — and, to be honest, just being an IRL human — it's understandable why Kardashian would want time and space to herself. She tells Vogue that she handles the pressure by trying to be a good person and finding positive experiences in her mistakes: “I try...to learn and grow from them and move on,” she shared.

She also told Vogue that she didn't feel the pressure that comes with fame and money until she had her kids. That's when she became aware of her responsibility to be a positive role model and the platform that she's been #blessed with. As of Sept. 2, she has 147 million followers on Instagram, and another 61.7 million followers on Twitter. Her voice can be heard around the world, whether it's promoting her fragrance line or speaking up about criminal justice issues.

ICYMI, Kardashian is studying law. According to Vogue, has worked with the U.S. government on issues surrounding the American criminal justice system. “There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree — that’s absolutely not true," Kardashian said. "Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

And that, my friends, is why she's exactly where she's meant to be.