From churros and ice cream, to macarons and pretzels, Disney is known to have incredibly yummy treats. The food game has been going strong recently, with some desserts so pretty that any foodie needs to snap them for the 'Gram before taking a bite. Do you remember the millennial pink treat craze Disney just had? Well, now they've moved on to some truly magical desserts, and these iridescent treats at Disney will bring some unicorn dust and shimmer to your feed.

Taking after the iridescent Minnie ears that arrived in the parks recently, these pretty cupcakes, lollipops, and macarons are not only gorgeous, but extremely mouthwatering. Some of these goodies are made to look like unicorns and mermaids, which only adds to that Disney magic we all love. It also doesn't matter what coast you're on, because you'll be able to find some iridescent treats at both Disneyland and Disney World this summer.

If you have plans to travel to Disney, make sure to grab yourself some iridescent Minnie ears, have your camera in tow, and get your appetite ready, because you need to add these 11 Disney treats to your bucket list ASAP. They're almost too beautiful to eat, but that's why you have to take the perfect pic first. Maybe snap it in front of your favorite Instagram wall, or as a selfie with your ears. Either way, snap, share, and enjoy.

1 Drink Up This Iridescent Sparkling Wine At Amorette’s Patisserie Disney Beginning July 13, you'll be able to toast to the iridescent craze with some sparkling wine. If you're 21 or over, stop by the Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs for this bubbly blue drink. It wouldn't be Disney without some Mickey ears making an appearance, which is why the drink is topped with an adorable white chocolate Minnie.

2 These Unicorn Macaron Lollipops At Amorette’s Patisserie Are So Sweet Disney Also at Amorette’s Patisserie, you'll find these Unicorn Macaron Lollipops. That's right, I said macaron lollipops. These cute treats filled with toasted white chocolate rainbow ganache will be the perfect pairing to your sparkling wine.

3 Swoon Over This Iridescent Unicorn Ears Cupcake At Disney’s Boardwalk Disney You will find an array of iridescent cupcakes at Disney, and first up, we have this Iridescent Unicorn Ears Cupcake at Disney's Boardwalk Bakery. This treat combines all the magic with both Mickey ears and a unicorn horn. When you finally bite into this beautiful treat, you'll find a wildberry lemonade mousse filling. Snap a pic of this colorful treat with the boardwalk lights and water in the background.

4 Rainbow Cookies 'N Cream Blondie At Disney’s Yacht And Beach Club Resorts Are So Dreamy Disney After stopping by the Boardwalk Resort, go resort hopping for your next treat at the Yacht and Beach Club Resort, where you'll find this Rainbow Cookies ‘n Cream Blondie. It may look just like a white chocolate Minnie from the outside, but this treat has so much more going on in the inside. It's a blondie with pieces of chocolate cookies and rainbow sprinkles hidden inside, so every bite feels like pure magic.

5 You Were Mer-Made To Eat This Mermaid Cupcake At The Magic Kingdom Disney If it's mermaid, you don't have to ask me twice. Next time I find myself at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, I'm heading straight for the Main Street Bakery to get myself a mermaid cupcake. The whole thing is topped with an iridescent mermaid tail cookie, and it's mer-making my entire day. Even Ariel would add this to her collection. In fact, might I suggest taking a snap of this cute treat in front of Journey of The Little Mermaid ride with Prince Eric's castle in the background? Your followers will swoon.

6 You'll Be Twinning With This Crisped Rice Treat At Epcot Disney I'll admit the Rice Krispy Treats at Disney World are my favorite snacks ever, since I used to share them with my dad as a kid. That's why I'm longing to try this Crisped Rice Treat at Epcot. You'll be twinning with your dessert when you wear your iridescent Minnie ears, because this treat is also topped with an iridescent headband. After grabbing this at the Fountain View by Spaceship Earth, snap your pic, or selfie, in front of the bubblegum wall.

7 These Unicorn Ganache Pops Are All Smiles At The Ganachery Disney Calling all the unicorn lovers out there: You need to get your hands on these Unicorn Ganache Pops right now from The Ganachery at Disney Springs. These strawberry lemon ganache lollipops are covered in iridescent pink chocolate, and made to look like adorable unicorns. The details on these treats need to be in focus, so make sure you use that portrait mode on your phone.

8 The Ultimate Iridescent Cupcake At Disneyland Resort Is Waiting For You Disney Don't worry Disneyland peeps, here is your treat: an Iridescent Cupcake with unicorn horn and all. This cupcake is a confetti and passion fruit cake with mango and passion fruit on the inside, and it's topped with a colorful white chocolate champagne mousse. After you've stopped daydreaming about this tasty treat, head on over to the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland Park. This treat is also available at Disney California Adventure Park, and the Disneyland Hotel.

9 Get Wild With This Iridescent Rhino Cupcake At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is probably the coolest resort at Disney World. You can look out the balcony of your hotel room, and see animals like giraffes, zebras, and rhinos. If you're not staying at the resort, you can still check out the cute rhinos, but in cupcake form with the Iridescent Rhino Cupcakes at The Mara restaurant.

10 This Iridescent Cupcake At Disney's Contemporary Resort Will Give You Major Heart Eyes Disney Here's another cupcake to add to your resort hopping adventure. At Disney's Contemporary across from the Magic Kingdom is this confetti cupcake with strawberry filling and vanilla buttercream icing at the Contempo Cafe. The whole thing is topped with colorful crispy pearls and of course, that iconic chocolate Minnie Mouse hat. The Contemporary is my favorite place to watch the fireworks if I'm not in the park, so grab this treat to enjoy as you watch the sparkling show in the sky at night.