These Holiday Movie Night Ideas Will Have You Jingling All The Way To The Couch

'Tis the season to get cozy underneath the covers, whip up a batch of hot cocoa, and hit record high screen times. This time of year calls for staying inside and having movie nights that are as merry and bright as your festive decorations. And with these holiday movie night ideas on deck, you can turn any ordinary watch night into a festive film screening for the books.

Get ready to sleigh your weekend plans at home by checking out the latest shows on Netflix this month and snagging some matching onesies. Your housemates can help assemble the coziest watch room, complete with holiday fairy lights to set the scene (and the most festive snacks and beverages, of course). Once you've created the coziest seating situation, you'll be ready to dive into those covers and press play.

Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have you feeling like the holidays have been put on pause this year, these festive movie night ideas can create a memorable night this season with your housemates.

1. Wear Festive PJs SolStock/E+/Getty Images First thing's first: Dressing the part is necessary. This is a holiday movie night, after all, and that calls for matching fleece or silk jammies. You can go the silly route and spring for matching reindeer onesies ($27, JCPenny) or opt for silk sets ($15, Boohoo) to show your Insta followers you're squad goals.

2. String Up Some Fairy Lights The key to Christmas decor is the lighting. String up some fairy lights over your TV set, windows, or around the couch to give your room a cozy holiday glow. Get creative with your lighting by switching out the everyday fairy lights for a star snowflake set ($14, Walmart). The more, the merrier.

3. Turn Your Movie Night Into A Game A great way to spruce up your movie night is to make it a game. You can tailor each game to the movie you're watching by setting up a few rules based on what happens in the film and drink some hot cocoa each time it occurs. For example, take a sip every time someone says "expecto patronum" in Harry Potter. Or, you can hang a Santa hat on the corner of your TV and drink every time someone ends up underneath it.

4. Set Up A Projector Another way to set this night apart from the rest is by switching up your screen. If you're in a dorm, check your university's library or tech department for projector rentals to give your movie night a true vintage feel. You can also buy a budget-friendly projector ($56, Amazon) and set it up with throw pillows and cozy blankets galore.

5. Enjoy Holiday Popcorn It's not a proper movie night without the popcorn. Instead of munching on the classic salty treat, opt for a bucket of popcorn that's loaded with M&M's, sprinkles, and pretzels. You can make your own Christmas Crunch or grab some pre-made Moose Much ($8, Macy's) for a tasty twist on the movie night staple.

6. Design A Cozy Theater Building a pillow fort is a great way to keep cozy throughout the season, and it's an endless source of creativity. Can you build a fort that's higher? One that has a ton of pillows? Decorate the inside of the fort? Before you choose a movie, see which one of your BFFs can create the pillow fort to end all pillow forts. Try stringing up your fairy lights inside the fort and pushing all the cushions together to create one large space for everyone to cuddle up in together.

7. Create An At-Home Spa Cold weather means protecting your skin from dehydration. While watching your favorite rom-com, lay out your favorite face masks and nail polishes on the coffee table. This cute penguin face mask ($4, Target) is a great and fun way to incorporate self-care into your life this time of year.

8. Throw A Virtual Watch Party If you're in a long-distance relationship or you want to schedule much-needed catch-up time with your long-distance besties, plan a virtual watch party. By logging onto Zoom, one person can share their screen so you can all watch the film together. If everyone else mutes their own video chat, and uses another video chatting service, like FaceTime or Google Hangouts, you can continue to chat about the film in real time.

9. Chef It Up You can make your night last longer by planning a collaborative dinner together. Grab some pizza dough and your housemates to decorate your pizzas together. If you're watching with friends via Zoom, you can chose the same recipe to try and show off your delicious creations before the movie begins.