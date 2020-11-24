It has been a banner year for Netflix, as the coronavirus pandemic has put streaming front and center of the entertainment business. The service came into quarantine with a massive hit in Tiger King, and it currently has its biggest miniseries to date with The Queen's Gambit. So, how will Netflix round out this year? Check out what's coming to Netflix in December 2020 to find out.

There are several hotly anticipated arrivals for the final month of 2020, but the headliner, hands down, is Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. With theaters still shuttered and many Oscar contenders moving to 2021 and beyond, there's been a lot of chatter about how this could be Netflix's year to take it all at the Academy Awards. While the streamer has released a few contenders already (including Da 5 Bloods and The Trial of the Chicago 7), Ma Rainey is the streamer's ace in the hole, featuring powerhouse performances by Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Early reviews have been rapturous about the film, and Boseman specifically. (Rotten Tomatoes currently has the film rated at 100% fresh with 51 reviews logged.) So, it's no surprise the trailer for Netflix's December offerings leads with footage from Ma Rainey, and viewers should expect a massive push when the film lands on streaming come Dec. 18.

But that's only the beginning of Netflix's offerings this month.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in December 2020:

Dec. 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish (Netflix Family)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

3 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angels & Demons

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef

The Da Vinci Code

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Effie Gray

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Nicky

The Lost World: Jurassic Par

Monster House

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds (Netflix Documentary)

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Netflix Comedy Special)

Fierce (Netflix Film)

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Netflix Comedy Special)

Dec. 3

Break (Netflix Film)

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Netflix Family)

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (AKA Just Another Christmas) (Netflix Film)

Dec. 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Netflix Original)

Big Mouth: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Bombay Rose (Netflix Film)

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Netflix Family)

Christmas Crossfire (Netflix Film)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting (Netflix Film)

MANK (Netflix Film)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Selena: The Series (Netflix Original)

Dec. 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Netflix Family)

Detention (Netflix Original)

Dec. 7

Ava

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Dec. 8

Bobbleheads The Movie

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem (Netflix Documentary)

Lovestruck in the City (Netflix Original)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Netflix Family)

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Netflix Family)

Triple 9

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Netflix Family)

The Big Show Show: Christmas (Netflix Family)

Rose Island (Netflix Film)

The Surgeon’s Cut (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 10

Alice is Borderland (Netflix Original)

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas (Netflix Family)

Canvas (Netflix Film)

Giving Voice (Netflix Documentary)

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Netflix Original)

The Prom (Netflix Film)

Dec. 14

A California Christmas (Netflix Film)

Hilda: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix Original)

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies

The Professor and the Madman

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made in Honório (Netflix Original)

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix Original)

Nocturnal Animals

The Ripper (Netflix Documentary)

Run On (Netflix Original)

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (Netflix Original)

Dec. 17

Braven

Dec. 18

Guest House

Home for Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix Film)

Sweet Home (Netflix Original)

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

Dec. 21

The Con Is On

Dec. 22

After We Collided

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Netflix Comedy Special)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Netflix Family)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

Timmy Time: Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky (Netflix Film)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix Film)

Dec. 25

Bridgerton (Netflix Original)

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film)

DNA (Netflix Film)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Netflix Family)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone (Netflix Family)

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Dec. 28

Cops and Robbers (Netflix Film)

Rango

Dec. 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Dec. 30

Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix Original)

Equinox (Netflix Original)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix Comedy Special)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Dec. TBA