So far, 2020 has felt like 20 years. But there's good news for those who wish for it to be over already: Christmas is coming. For some folks, Christmas is one day, Dec. 25. But the hardcore fans know the countdown to Christmas begins far earlier, even before the trick-or-treaters have come and gone. For anyone looking to hurry the calendar along to the good stuff at holiday time, Hallmark's 2020 Christmas movie schedule is now out just in time to start planning.

This year, the Hallmark Channel has 40 brand new films for fans to curl up with, giving them escapism, snow, and holiday cheer at the ready. Considering the challenges 2020 has thrown at the world, Hallmark's EVP of programming, Michelle Vicary, suggested these merry and bright films may be just what viewers need. In a statement, she said:

Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year.

So, when and where can you watch Hallmark's full lineup? As usual, it's split between Hallmark's two big networks. On the main Hallmark Channel, there's "Countdown to Christmas," and on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, there's "Miracles of Christmas." Let's see what each has to offer from now til the big jolly day. (All times are listed in ET.)

Countdown To Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 24

8 p.m. Jingle Bell Bride

Sunday, Oct. 25

8 p.m. Chateau Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 31

8 p.m. Christmas with the Darlings

Sunday, Nov. 1

8 p.m. One Royal Holiday

Saturday, Nov. 7

8 p.m. Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

Sunday, Nov. 8

8 p.m. On the 12th Date of Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 14

8 p.m. Christmas in Vienna

Sunday, Nov. 15

8 p.m. A Timeless Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 21

8 p.m. A Nashville Christmas Carol

Sunday, Nov. 22

8 p.m. The Christmas House

Tuesday, Nov. 24

8 p.m. A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn

Wednesday, Nov. 25

8 p.m. A Bright and Merry Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 26

8 p.m. Five Star Christmas (working title)

Friday, Nov. 27

8 p.m. Christmas by Starlight

Saturday, Nov. 28

8 p.m. Christmas Waltz

Sunday, Nov. 29

8 p.m. If I Only Had Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 5

8 p.m. Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Sunday, Dec. 6

8 p.m. Christmas She Wrote

Saturday, Dec. 12

8 p.m. Cross Country Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 13

8 p.m. Christmas Comes Twice

Saturday, Dec. 19

8 p.m. Christmas Carousel

Sunday, Dec. 20

8 p.m. Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

Miracles of Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 24

8 p.m. Christmas Tree Lane

Sunday, Oct. 25

8 p.m. Deliver by Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 31

8 p.m. Cranberry Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 1

8 p.m. Holly & Ivy

Saturday, Nov. 7

8 p.m. The Christmas Ring

Sunday, Nov. 8

8 p.m. The Christmas Bow

Saturday, Nov. 14

8 p.m. Meet Me at Christmas (working title)

Sunday, Nov. 15

8 p.m. The Christmas Doctor

Saturday, Nov. 21

8 p.m. A Little Christmas Charm (working title)

Sunday, Nov. 22

8 p.m. The Angel Tree

Saturday, Nov. 28

8 p.m. USS Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 5

8 p.m. Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 6

8 p.m. A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances

Saturday, Dec. 12

8 p.m. A Glenbrooke Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 13

8 p.m. Christmas Homecoming (working title)

Saturday, Dec. 19

8 p.m. Swept Up by Christmas (working title)

Sunday, Dec. 20