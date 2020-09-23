So far, 2020 has felt like 20 years. But there's good news for those who wish for it to be over already: Christmas is coming. For some folks, Christmas is one day, Dec. 25. But the hardcore fans know the countdown to Christmas begins far earlier, even before the trick-or-treaters have come and gone. For anyone looking to hurry the calendar along to the good stuff at holiday time, Hallmark's 2020 Christmas movie schedule is now out just in time to start planning.
This year, the Hallmark Channel has 40 brand new films for fans to curl up with, giving them escapism, snow, and holiday cheer at the ready. Considering the challenges 2020 has thrown at the world, Hallmark's EVP of programming, Michelle Vicary, suggested these merry and bright films may be just what viewers need. In a statement, she said:
Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year.
So, when and where can you watch Hallmark's full lineup? As usual, it's split between Hallmark's two big networks. On the main Hallmark Channel, there's "Countdown to Christmas," and on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, there's "Miracles of Christmas." Let's see what each has to offer from now til the big jolly day. (All times are listed in ET.)
Countdown To Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 24
- 8 p.m. Jingle Bell Bride
Sunday, Oct. 25
- 8 p.m. Chateau Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 31
- 8 p.m. Christmas with the Darlings
Sunday, Nov. 1
- 8 p.m. One Royal Holiday
Saturday, Nov. 7
- 8 p.m. Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
Sunday, Nov. 8
- 8 p.m. On the 12th Date of Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 14
- 8 p.m. Christmas in Vienna
Sunday, Nov. 15
- 8 p.m. A Timeless Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 21
- 8 p.m. A Nashville Christmas Carol
Sunday, Nov. 22
- 8 p.m. The Christmas House
Tuesday, Nov. 24
- 8 p.m. A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn
Wednesday, Nov. 25
- 8 p.m. A Bright and Merry Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 26
- 8 p.m. Five Star Christmas (working title)
Friday, Nov. 27
- 8 p.m. Christmas by Starlight
Saturday, Nov. 28
- 8 p.m. Christmas Waltz
Sunday, Nov. 29
- 8 p.m. If I Only Had Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 5
- 8 p.m. Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Sunday, Dec. 6
- 8 p.m. Christmas She Wrote
Saturday, Dec. 12
- 8 p.m. Cross Country Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 13
- 8 p.m. Christmas Comes Twice
Saturday, Dec. 19
- 8 p.m. Christmas Carousel
Sunday, Dec. 20
- 8 p.m. Love, Lights, Hanukkah!
Miracles of Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 24
- 8 p.m. Christmas Tree Lane
Sunday, Oct. 25
- 8 p.m. Deliver by Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 31
- 8 p.m. Cranberry Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 1
- 8 p.m. Holly & Ivy
Saturday, Nov. 7
- 8 p.m. The Christmas Ring
Sunday, Nov. 8
- 8 p.m. The Christmas Bow
Saturday, Nov. 14
- 8 p.m. Meet Me at Christmas (working title)
Sunday, Nov. 15
- 8 p.m. The Christmas Doctor
Saturday, Nov. 21
- 8 p.m. A Little Christmas Charm (working title)
Sunday, Nov. 22
- 8 p.m. The Angel Tree
Saturday, Nov. 28
- 8 p.m. USS Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 5
- 8 p.m. Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 6
- 8 p.m. A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances
Saturday, Dec. 12
- 8 p.m. A Glenbrooke Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 13
- 8 p.m. Christmas Homecoming (working title)
Saturday, Dec. 19
- 8 p.m. Swept Up by Christmas (working title)
Sunday, Dec. 20
- 8 p.m. Project Christmas Wish