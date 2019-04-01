While winter technically just ended, it's still coming in the Seven Kingdoms of Westoros as the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to premier on April 14. And whether you plan on watching the first episode of Season 8 alone on your couch or at a viewing party with friends, I've rounded up the best Game of Thrones-themed fashion items to make sure you're watching the last of the show in style.

By now, you've probably heard about all of the different beauty, lifestyle, clothing, and accessories brands that have created Game of Thrones-inspired collections. From the Danielle Nicole x Game of Thrones handbag collection to Urban Decay's Game of Thrones makeup collection, and even the Mountain Dew Game of Thrones cans, there is no shortage of merchandise inspired by the cult-favorite TV show. And with the beginning of the eighth season just days away, what better way to express your fandom than by copping GoT gear that you can actually wear.

From comfy loungewear to chic handbags, to graphic tees, read on for a list of some of the best merch inspired by the wonderful lands of Westoros.

ADIDAS X GAME OF THRONES HOUSE LANNISTER ULTRABOOST SHOES

ADIDAS X 'GAME OF THRONES' HOUSE LANNISTER ULTRABOOST SHOES $180 Adidas Buy Now

Adidas recently released the Adidas x Game of Thrones House Lannister Ultraboost Shoes collection, which features a range of six different pairs of Ultraboosts, so you can show who really runs the Kingdoms of Westoros. Each pair is priced at $180 and comes in six different colorways that are inspired by GoT's fire and ice aesthetic. From the red and gold Ultraboosts, to the gray and black, to white and silver, there is definitely a pair of sneakers available for every GoT of fan.

HOT TOPIC X GAME OF THRONES CERSEI ARMOR & GOWN GIRLS T-SHIRT

'Game of Thrones' Cersei Armor & Gown T-Shirt $18.32 HOT TOPIC Buy Now

This olive green tee from Hot Topic with an iconic quote from Cersei Lannister is the most epic reminder of how much of a boss you are. The tee is available in women's sizes XS to 3XL and is available exclusively on HotTopic.com.

HBO Shop's House Stark Names T-Shirt

House Stark Names T-Shirt from 'Game of Thrones' $29.95 HBO Shop Buy Now

If you're team Stark then what better way to express your support for the house than by rocking this gray t-shirt featuring all of the Starks this season. The tee is available in men's sizes small to 2XL exclusively on the HBO Shop website.

Etsy Targaryen Stark '20 shirt

Targaryen Stark '20 shirt $18 Etsy Buy Now

No matter your political affiliation, if you're a GoT fan, then you can show your partisanship for the Targaryen and Stark parties come the 2020 election with this tee available exclusively on Etsy.

Danielle Nicole HOUSE STARK HARD CASE CROSSBODY

House Stark Hard Case Crossbody $78 Danielle Nicole Buy Now

This hard case crossbody purse features the Stark family crest, a detachable white faux fur hand strap, and is embroidered with studs. The verstatile purse can also be used as a clutch thanks to the detachable hand and crossbody straps. The bag is chic enough for daily use, while still showing off your love for GoT.

BoxLunch Game of Thrones Daenerys Lace-Up Womens Windbreaker

'Game of Thrones' Daenerys Lace-Up Womens Windbreaker $55.92 BoxLunch Buy Now

This Khaleesi-inspired windbreaker is available exclusively in stores and online at BoxLunch.com. The top is durable enough to be worn to the gym but comfortable enough to be worn while lounging around and marathoning GoT.

Amazon Game of Thrones Men's Got Targaryen Football Jersey T-Shirt

Men's Got Targaryen Football Jersey T-Shirt $29.99 Amazon Buy Now

Whoever said marathoning your favorite TV show isn't a sport has obviously never seen a GoT football jersey like this one available on Amazon. You can be sure to rep your Targaryen pride for just 30 bucks with this white and red jersey.

BoxLunch Game Of Thrones House Targaryen Embroidered Socks

'Game Of Thrones' House Targaryen Embroidered Socks $7.92 BoxLunch Buy Now

Keep your feet nice and cozy while also subtly showing love for your fave show with these GoT House Targaryen socks.

Men's Game of Thrones Stark Novelty Pajama Pants

Men's Game of Thrones Stark Novelty Pajama Pants $16.99 Target Buy Now

Rep your GoT fandom in your sleep with these cozy pajama pants that read "winter is coming" down the leg. The PJ pants are available exclusively at Target.

Torrid GAME OF THRONES KHALEESI GREY RINGER CLASSIC TEE

GAME OF THRONES KHALEESI GREY RINGER CLASSIC TEE $34.90 Torrid Buy Now

Channel your inner Khaleesi with this gray tee courtesy of Torrid that reads "Not A Queen, A Khaleesi." The top is available exclusively on Torrid.com and is offered in Torrid's plus-size range.

While you patiently wait for the GoT Season 8 premier, be sure to cop some merch inspired by the show so that you can watch in style.