Like a large portion of the population, I've been tremendously busy lately. Aside from work and generally attempting to keep my life together, I've been gearing up for Season 8 of Game of Thrones. I've rewatched the last few episodes; I'm already crying about whatever happens between Jon Snow and Danny; and most importantly, I have my kill list within arm's reach... because it's attached to my soda can. That's right — this Game of Thrones Mountain Dew can changes colors to reveal some pretty important info from the show, and in all honesty, it's so epic.

Any seasoned GOT fan is well aware of the fact that you can't get too attached to any of your favorite characters (for real, RIP Khal Drogo). I mean, really — most of them die in attempt to take over Westeros anyway. And while you've probably come to know and love Mountain Dew's iconic green armor, they, too, are killing it off (temporarily, that is), for a limited-edition color-changing can. Also, if you're not caught up on GOT, there might be some spoilers ahead.

According to Mountain Dew, this new GOT-themed can is called “A Can Has No Name," which is complete with Arya's kill list and is a nod to Arya Stark training with the infamous Faceless Men of Braavos. If you don't remember what that was (considering it was several seasons ago) let me jog your memory: The youngest Stark daughter joined a group of highly skilled assassins in order to learn how to renounce her identity and essentially "become no one." This is how she's been able to pull off so many of her murders. Props to Arya Stark for inspiring me (and terrifying me) on a regular basis.

Mountain Dew on YouTube

Anyway, Mountain Dew's "Can Has No Name" is able to change color based on temperature. That's right — according to the brand, the exterior is completely white when it isn't chilled, just like the can below.

Courtesy Of Mountain Dew

However, after you stick "Can Has No Name" in the fridge to chill, it will change colors, revealing Arya’s kill list. You're probably already familiar with it, but with so much time between seasons, it's nice to have it all in one place. Plus, this list includes those she's already killed (which are crossed off) as well as any upcoming targets (Cersei, The Mountain, The Hound... all eyes are on you).

Courtesy of Mountain Dew

So cool, right?

Sadly, you will not be able to find this can at your local grocery store. Nor will you be able to have a raven drop it off for you. On March 28, Mountain Dew ran a social media contest for fans to see what they would do #ForTheThrone, but since that just ended, you can score one in New York City, New York or in Los Angeles, California by completing a scavenger hunt.

According to the brand, fans in those cities will find the “Masters of Coin,” which will give you the ancient password as well as a coin. That will lead you to the "Iron Vending Machine" where you will use the coin to get your limited edition Mountain Dew can. Keep it on the DL, though — there's only a limited supply. Hints should be popping up on the Mountain Dew social media pages in the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled.

If you want to fight alongside Arya or if you're simply getting ready for the new season, Mountain Dew's "Can Has No Name" is just an ancient password away. Keep your wits about you, though — you wouldn't want to end up on that list, too.