One of the most anticipated beauty drops tied to a major series is finally here, and if you've been wondering where to get Urban Decay's 'Game Of Thrones' collection, the answer is pretty much everywhere. The limited-edition lineup was released today across a handful of sites and in select stores, meaning it's never been easier to get in on GOT fandom. Whether you want to see Daenerys rule the Seven Kingdoms or you lean slightly more evil, there's something in the collection that you'll love. Let's be real, as scary as White Walkers are they'd make for some dope makeup shade inspiration!

Comprised of a 3D pop-up eyeshadow palette boasting 20 shades (yes, they're as epic as you'd hope), a three pan highlighter palette, four 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils, four Vice Lipsticks, a lip and cheek tint combo, and two brushes that look like tiny swords, the collection is fully stacked—which products will you arm yourself with? Once you've picked out your selects after reading more about each of them below, decide on your purchasing plan of attack. Available at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and select Macy’s stores, as well as online at sephora.com, ulta.com, macys.com, and urbandecay.com, the collection is beyond accessible. The night might be dark and full of terrors but this collection is a total dream.

The star of the collection is undeniably the palette, as it is in most beauty drops like this. Retailing for $65, it boasts a selection of matte and metallic shades that are organized into four different categories based on which house they rep. House Targaryen offers jewel-tone shimmers, House Lannister regal metallic mattes and shimmers, House Stark smoky mattes and neutral shimmers, and the White Walkers cool, icy shimmers.

The Urban Decay | Game of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette $65 Urban Decay Buy now

The lip and cheek stain, which costs $26, was inspired by Daenerys' powerful dragons and their fiery breath. Named after the High Valyrian command for “dragonfire,” Dracarys goes on lips and cheeks sheer, resulting in the perfect subtle tint.

The Urban Decay | Game of Thrones Dracarys Lip And Cheek Stain $26 Urban Decay Buy Now

Like I said, White Walkers make for some excellent color inspiration! The collection also includes Urban Decay's fan-favorite waterproof 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in four all-new shades: Dragon Smoke, a smoky holographic black; Lannister Gold, a metallic gold; The Night King, a shimmery dark teal; and Winterfell Snow, an iridescent white. They go on creamy and ultra-soft and are available for $22 per pencil.

The Urban Decay | Game of Thrones 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils $22 Urban Decay Buy Now

Next up is the highlighter palette, which retails for $36 and boasts three pans of shimmery goodness. There's Drogon, a frosted pink; Viserion, a metallic golden nude; and Rhaegal, a metallic bronze. You can use them individually or layer to create your own custom shade.

The Urban Decay | Game of Thrones Highlight Palette $36 Urban Decay Buy Now

The final makeup offering sees Urban Decay's Vice Lipstick get transformed via four new shades. There's Cersei Lannister, a bright metallic bronze; Daenerys Targaryen, a fiery metallic red; Sansa Stark, a warm peach nude; and White Walker, a deep berry-wine. Each tube retails for $19.

Game of Thrones Vice Lipsticks $19 Urban Decay Buy Now

And finally, the collection is rounded out by two makeup brushes made to look like miniature swords: Jon Snow’s Longclaw Large Eyeshadow Brush, and Arya Stark’s Needle Flat Eyeshadow Brush, both of which retail for $28. Tiny sword fights encouraged.

The Urban Decay | Game of Thrones Eyeshadow Brushes $28 Urban Decay Buy Now

Which products will you add to your arsenal?