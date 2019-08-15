This autumn, you may want to make a lot of room in your busy schedule to hang out with your niece. Despite what's going on in your life and the "real world" responsibilities you have to tend to, she puts things into perspective and makes you smile brighter than the sun. Your niece always makes you feel like a million bucks and tells you that you're the raddest family member in your crew. Let's be honest: You take that "cool aunt" title very seriously, which means you need some ideas for fall staycations to take with your niece ASAP.

In the past, you may have carved pumpkins together and gone to the local corn mazes. You've had sleepovers and watched a bunch of Halloween movies you also loved as a kid, like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus. There was even the time when you went on a camping trip, made s'mores, and taught your niece about constellations and zodiac signs. She talks about those memories and moments all the time, so you're bound to get one question very soon: "Are we doing anything together this weekend?"

If I had to take a wild guess, you don't want to have to come up with an answer on the spot. You want to have a detailed itinerary or plan that'll steal a piece of her heart. Will these five staycation ideas do the trick? I sure hope so.

1. Go On A Self-Guided Hot Chocolate Tour Cameron Whitman/Stocksy Arguably one of the best parts of fall and the weather cooling down is being able to drink your favorite hot beverages. After months of ordering iced coffee, you can finally say, "I'll take a Pumpkin Spice Latte, please." It's a pivotal moment in your year and one you can, and should, share with your niece. In fact, turn it into a staycation by going on a self-guided hot chocolate tour with your little adventurer. Take her to the coffee shops and farm stands in your area, and order a cup of something sweet at each one. Take a few sips (and pics), and then ask her to give the whipped cream and marshmallows a rating. Remember which spot was her number one, so you can bring her back for some more hot chocolate on another day.

2. Stay In A Cozy Tiny House For A Night In the fall, it's #necessary that you and your niece do all the cozy things from having a campfire and making s'mores, to snuggling up in oversized blankets and fuzzy socks. That's what this season was meant for. And if you ask me, it's best done in a tiny house. Nothing is quite as cozy as a home that's been totally renovated and designed to be like a quaint little oasis. Not to mention, if you stay for a night in one of these one-of-a-kind accommodations with your niece, it'll bond you for life. The experience will add an adventure to the ongoing list of things you've done together that's unique and affordable, too. Start by checking out the cozy Airbnbs in New England you can stay in this fall, finding an available weekend, and making a reservation.

3. Take An Easy Hike And Look At All The Leaves Hiking is one of my favorite things to do in the fall, because it allows me to get in touch with nature. It lets me see the leaves change and gives me the chance to explore my area. If you're looking to plan a fall staycation with your niece, I'd highly suggest checking out the nearby trails that lead to rushing waterfalls, tall towers, and gorgeous foliage. You'll both love putting on your sneakers and a couple of cute jackets, and pointing out the birds and other wildlife you come across. Your little day trip may even inspire you to take another down to the beach to watch a vibrant sunset and have a picnic, or to start a seasonal tradition where you hike a new path every few months or so. The possibilities are endless.

4. Make Your Own Apple Cider Doughnuts At Home Fall comes with all kinds of sweet treats from candy corn to apples that are covered in caramel-flavored syrup. It's only right that you and your niece treat yourself to some of them, or take some time to make your own apple cider doughnuts. With the right ingredients and kitchen tools, you and your favorite family member can make this seasonal snack at home. Kick things off by finding a recipe on Pinterest or one of your go-to cooking blogs, and gathering up what you need. Invite your niece over for an afternoon and follow the steps one at a time. Mix up the dough, pre-heat your oven, and sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over your masterpiece when it says to do so. Once the doughnuts are done, enjoy them with a cup of cider or hot chocolate.