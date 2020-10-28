With Nov. 3 right around the corner, companies are thanking voters for their civic duty with discounts on bites and sips. During a presidential race that's already seeing record numbers of people casting their ballots early due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, these Election Day 2020 freebies and deals are a welcome reward. From free doughnuts and cinnamon rolls to $5 margaritas, here are all the discounts you can take advantage of this year.

Since giving out free food or drinks as an incentive to vote is technically in a little bit of a legal grey area, many companies get around this by offering their freebies and discounted items to all customers who ask, not just ones who can prove they voted (and some deals just happen to run during Election Day while not technically being "Election Day deals). While you won't be asked for proof you cast your ballot, you should still make sure to make your voice is heard and plan to cast your vote before scoring any of these deals.

Keep in mind that not all of a company's locations might participate in every promotion, and there might be some regional differences. To make sure you're not making an unnecessary trip, you might want to consider calling ahead to make sure the deal is still available and verify any details.

1. Krispy Kreme

On Nov. 3, you can head to any participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shop and scoop up a free Original Glazed Doughnut as well as a specialty "I Voted" sticker. While you don't have to show proof that you voted, this freebie will be an extra sweet reward after finishing your civic duty.

2. McDonald's

From Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, you can head to McDonald's to try their new apple fritter, blueberry muffin, or cinnamon roll for free. To get in on the deal, you'll need to purchase any size Premium Roast or Iced McCafé coffee on the McDonald’s App, and then pick the bakery item you want to try. You can only try one of the three new pastries free per day, so plan out your rotation starting on Election Day.

3. Jimmy John's

Through Nov. 8, take advantage of a BOGO 50% off deal for sandwiches through Jimmy John's app or online. When you purchase one 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich on the Jimmy John's website with the promo code "SAVEON2" at checkout, you can get a second sandwich of equal or lesser value for 50% off at participating locations.

4. Chili's

Head to a participating Chili's location until Nov. 3 to score a $5 Presidente Margarita, which is available both for dine-in and to-go orders. While you won't be required to prove you voted, you can get a special Chili’s "I Voted" sticker along with your purchase.

For a chance to win free Chili's for a year, a margarita machine, and some margarita-themed merch, you can also enter for a chance to win the company's "Live Like a Presidente for a year" sweepstakes through the end of Nov. 3. Customers who are 21 or older can share a selfie of themselves with their Presidente Margarita using the hashtag #PresidenteForPrez on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Courtesy of Chili's

5. Grubhub

If you don't have the time or energy to go scoop up your Election Day deal in person, take advantage of Grubhub's discounts and free delivery from select restaurants on Nov. 3. In addition to free delivery on 7-Eleven, BurgerFi, and Red Lobster orders, customers can take advantage of deals like $3 off Burger King orders that are at least $18 and $10 off California Pizza Kitchen orders of at least $30. You can go to the Grubhub app and check out the perks tab for a full list of offerings.

6. Boston Market

Fuel up on Election Night with a late night freebie from Boston Market. The deal, which will run from 9 p.m. to close depending on where you will live, will be offering a choice of one of their new sliders — chicken chipotle, chicken cheddar, turkey cheddar, and BBQ meatloaf — for free. There's no purchase necessary to take advantage of this freebie.

7. Planet Fitness

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, anyone can head to one of Planet Fitness' thousands of locations nationwide to take advantage of a free workout and HydroMassage, according to Planet Fitness. If you go, make sure you wear a face mask, keep your distance, and adhere to Planet Fitness' coronavirus policy.

8. Free Rides

If you need some help getting to and from the polls, you can take advantage of a free day of car rentals at Hertz. To get in on the limited-time deal, you'll need to book at car for at least two days with pick-up on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3. You can also check out deals on rideshare services, such as Uber's 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls starting on Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. Lyft is also offering an Election Day special of 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox with the promo code "2020VOTE." Be sure to comply with all Uber and Lyft coronavirus procedures when using a rideshare service.

As always, you'll want to practice precautions in line with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11 when picking up your food or drinks on Election Day. Wear a mask, socially distance from others as much as possible, and wash your hands after handling any to-go packaging.

Your voice matters. So does your vote. Make sure both are heard and counted in the 2020 election by registering to vote right now.

