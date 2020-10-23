When it comes to random holidays, you might only have your eye on National Doughnut Day, but there's a lesser known "holiday" you should definitely put on your radar: Vote Early Day. It's on Saturday, Oct. 24, and you can score some tasty rewards if you cast your ballot ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Whether you're voting by mail or going to an early voting location, these Vote Early Day deals will make it even more gratifying. Check out all of the discounts you can snag.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are opting to vote early, either by mail or in person. The official Vote Early Day website makes it clear early voting laws vary from state to state, so use the site's state-specific voting page to find your state's options for your early voting plan. If you haven't considered an early voting option, there are a few companies making it worth your while.

It should be enough incentive not to procrastinate casting your ballot just by knowing early voting can help you avoid crowds on Election Day, and vote without any last-minute issues, but Vote Early Day also means free food!

Shake Shack's Free Fries

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack is teaming up with Vote.org to help people vote early. Once you've cast your ballot, or made a plan to vote, use the code "FRYVOTED" through Saturday, Oct. 24, and score free fries with any $5 order online on the Shake Shack website or through the Shack App.

Make sure you don't order delivery because the promo is only good for pick-up orders.

Uber Eats Deals

Courtesy of Uber Eats/Seize Digital/Impactual

Uber Eats is partnering up with Pizza to the Polls to keep early voters fed and happy. The companies are sending over 250 food trucks deliver free bites across 25 U.S. cities starting on Saturday, Oct. 24. The fleet will continue to surprise voters through Election Day on Nov. 3. Each truck will have COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including face masks, distancing, and frequent handwashing. You can report a long line on Pizza to the Polls' website to encourage the fleet's arrival or donate to help feed hungry voters.

Some restaurants participating in the food truck rally include Milk Bar, Shake Shack, &pizza, Voodoo Doughnut, and Hattie B's Hot Chicken, but there are plenty of local favorites showing up for voters. You can expect to see the food trucks in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Washington D.C, Miami, Orlando, Raleigh, Detroit, Philadelphia, Nashville, Austin, Houston, and more.

Even if you aren't voting early, Uber can help you find your polling location. Use the in-app poll finding feature and you'll automatically get 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls from 12:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to 3 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Chili's $5 Presidente Marg

Courtesy of Chili's

Chili's is offering a $5 Presidente Margarita deal through Nov. 3, in-restaurant or to-go. There's no voting stipulation with this one, but you should definitely vote or make sure you have a plan to cast your ballot before you sip away.

If you're 21 or older, share a selfie of yourself sipping your Presidente Marg on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with the hashtag #PresidenteForPrez and you'll be entered for a chance to win Chili's "Live Like a Presidente for a year" sweepstakes. The grand prize winner will score free Chili's for a year, a margarita machine, and Classic Presidente Margarita swag.

If you're grabbing to-go food or getting delivery, keep in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. They include wearing a mask, keeping at least six feet distance from others where possible, tossing your to-go packaging, and washing your hands before eating.

