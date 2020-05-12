Lyft is rolling out new guidelines to keep both drivers and passengers safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, May 7, the rideshare company announced it would be instituting new rules, such as requiring the wearing of masks and for everyone in the vehicle to fill out a personal health certification in the app before they ride. Here's what to know about Lyft's new health safety program for riders and drivers.

In the coming weeks, calling a car from the San Francisco-based company is going to look a little different. To start, both drivers and riders will now have to confirm that they aren't experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, like shortness of breath or a fever, they agree to wear face masks during the duration of the ride, and they will follow any social distancing or hygiene guidelines recommended by local authorities and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) while taking their Lyft.

This means passengers will no longer be able to sit in the front seat, and drivers are agreeing to sanitize their vehicles and their hands with their own cleaning supplies or the ones distributed by Lyft. In addition, drivers are encouraged to keep their windows open as often as possible to keep fresh air flowing in and out of the vehicle.

If you don't accept these guidelines, you will not be able to use Lyft as either a driver or a passenger.

Because misinformation about the novel coronavirus is rampant, the company also announced it will be offering in-app Health Safety Education information. The Lyft app for drivers now includes everything from safety tips based on recommendations from the CDC, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the World Health Organization, to information about filing for taxes for drivers. The company says it'll soon be releasing educational safety content for passengers in their apps.

The company will also be amping up its distribution of cleaning supplies like hand sanitizers and disinfects as well as masks for drivers. Employees can head to their Hub info inside the Lyft app to check when they can pick up these supplies.

Lyft's latest initiative comes just days after the company announced it will be giving drivers access to free virtual care and testing for COVID-19 through the One Medical Essential Workers program. It's not clear how long the new policies will last, but the company's new Health Safety Program is here to help implement new policies to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, and keep its employees and customers as safe as possible during this health crisis.

