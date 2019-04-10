These Dwyane Wade Crashing Into Chrissy Teigen Memes Will Have You On The Floor Laughing

In case you haven't heard, Dwyane Wade played the final home game of his NBA career on April 9. It was a pretty major milestone for the basketball star, who's been serving up buckets for the Miami Heat since 2003. But somehow, Chrissy Teigen managed to steal the show, as only Chrissy Teigen can. I mean, is it even an event if the hilarious cookbook author isn't turned into a meme afterward? Anyway, the Lip Sync Battle host was enjoying a date night at the game with husband John Legend. The two of them sat courtside (duh), but those killer seats should have probably come with some kind of disclaimer. Because the shooting guard came flying into the duo during the action — causing Teigen to spill her drink all over herself — and trust me when I say that the resulting Dwyane Wade crashing into Chrissy Teigen memes are legit priceless.

Luckily, a photog named Charles Trainor Jr. was there to perfectly capture the moment, which the Miami Herald then shared on Instagram for us all to enjoy forever.

"Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade falls into model/host Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend after he missed a basket in the fourth quarter during his final home game against Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday," the Herald captioned the image.

It's AH-MAZING. Like, you couldn't have posed this image any better if you tried. Seriously, how is this even real?

Anyway, Miami Herald Sports then hit up Twitter to jokingly ask Teigen if she wanted a copy of the shot, and the social media queen quickly retweeted that tweet, adding the spot-on caption: "a renaissance painting."

Another tweeter then piggybacked onto Teigen's brilliance, adding: "'The Last Beverage' by Leonardo da Vinci."

Funny stuff. When Twitter is good, it is so, so good, you know?

From there, it didn't take long for the Teigen/Wade meme factory to grab the ball and run with it.

Yup. I just made a #HoopsJoke.

One guy turned the shot into a work of art, writing, "Gotta hang it in the living room":

Another user thought the walls of The Louvre would be a more fitting place for the masterpiece:

And a third gave the epic moment the full-on Van Gogh treatment it deserves:

I don't know about you guys, but I would totally buy this.

The instantly iconic image was also used as a visual representation of one person's feelings when her alarm clock goes off in the morning:

And also as a summary of the Lucy, Lucy, Apple Juice storyline that's currently — and exhaustingly— monopolizing the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills:

One user turned the shot into a pretty creative Christmas Card that the Legend fam should totally use:

Another crafted a pun about the couple being slammed into by a basketball legend:

Wade's wife Gabrielle Union threw herself into the mix by commending John on not spilling his drink:

And there was even a reference to Salt Bae:

So yeah, the Chrissy Teigen show was straight fire last night.

Oh, and Wade and his team beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122 to 99. Boom.