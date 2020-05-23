The talent of a musician goes beyond just singing a song. Singers find inspiration in not only their own music, but in other artists' talents as well. Take BTS' Jungkook, for instance, who is constantly creating, whether it's with his bandmates or solo. ARMYs are constantly craving something of BTS' to promote, and these 8 Jungkook cover songs are seriously just as good as the originals.

Jungkook is no stranger to belting out lyrics on stage in front of millions of fans and during late night talk show performances, but sometimes it's his iPhone sessions that fans are even more impressed with. Jungkook has hit the high notes in songs from Lauv, Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber, just to name a few. The best part, though, is that he sometimes enlists his BTS BFFs to help him perfect the tunes.

There's no denying Junkook's talent, and these cover songs will have you swooning harder than you ever have before. Scroll down and prepare to be amazed.

1. "Never Not" by Lauv

BTS are longtime friends with Lauv. He featured on their "Make It Right" remix, and Jungkook and Jimin featured on "Who" off his debut album How I'm Feeling. Still, when Jungkook shared a simple video sitting on a bed singing Lauv's classic track "Never Not" on May 2, it still came as a surprise, and it melted ARMYs' hearts.

2. "Only Then" by Roy Kim

Fans went wild after Jungkook's dropped his cover of Kim's hit song "Only Then" on SoundCloud. The song sounds super romantic without even knowing what the lyrics mean, and as soon as you read the meaning behind the moving lyrics, it becomes all that much more moving.

3. "Ending Scene" by IU

Jungkook loved IU's romantic yet emotional ballad so much, he dropped not one, but two gorgeous covers of the track in January 2019.

4. "We Don't Talk Anymore" by Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez

Jungkook teamed up with Jimin for this duet, and it was nothing short of flawless. The boys proved language is not a barrier when it comes to music, because they absolutely nailed it.

5. "Mistletoe" by Justin Bieber

Jimin once again joined Jungkook to bring joy to fans on Christmas in 2014 by perfecting a cover of Bieber's holiday tune, combining lyrics in both Korean and English.

6. "Paper Hearts" by Tori Kelly

Further proving his range, Jungkook took on Kelly's love ballad in 2016, a song he'd long expressed was one of his favorites.

7. "Purpose" by Justin Bieber

Bieber definitely has a fan in Jungkook, who also covered his hit 2015 song "Purpose" off the album of the same name.

8. "Perhaps That Was Love" by Choi Yong Joon

On Jan. 14, Jungkook surprised fans with a cover of this classic Korean hit from the '80s. He recorded the cover for the sweetest reason: It's his dad's favorite!