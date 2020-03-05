After weeks of anticipation, and days of listening to teasers on repeat, BTS and Lauv's new collab is finally here — well, for everyone in Korea, where they're 14 hours ahead of the U.S. The word on the street is that it's so, so good. And while the full song doesn't drop until Friday, March 6, for the U.S., the lyrics have made their way online and their emotional weight already lives up to fans' expectations. BTS and Lauv's "Who" lyrics are sure to give you chills.

Lauv previously revealed during a February Q&A that the tune is "one of [his] favorite songs" from his How I'm Feeling album, and now fans know why. The song, which he told 102.7 KIIS FM he wrote himself before realizing his new friends BTS would sound perfect in the mix, is all about realizing the person you love has changed, and you no longer recognize them.

While Lauv has been teasing the collab steadily since January, the members who were on it were kept entirely under wraps until March 4, when fans unlocked a clip of the song on Lauv's mobile website and quickly discerned Jimin and Jungkook's vocals were featured. The teaser revealed that the boys' lyrics were some of the most vulnerable the boys have ever sang (even if they are telling Lauv's story and not their own).

Check out a clip from the song below:

Now, check out the haunting lyrics ahead of the son'g official U.S. release below.

VERSE 1: Lauv

Our minds are new, rising visions of you

Girl I think I need a minute

To figure out what is, what isn't

These choices and voices, they're all in my head

Sometimes you make me feel crazy

Sometimes I start to think you hate me like, yeah

PRE-CHORUS: Lauv

I need a walk, I need a walk

I need to get out of here

'Cause I need to know

CHORUS: Lauv

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl, I fell in love with, baby

Who are you?

'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it

Ooooh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love

Ooooh, I know that you're not the one, one

VERSE 2: Jungkook

Feelin' hypnotized by the words that you said

Don't lie to me, I just get in my head

(Jimin)

When the morning comes you're still in my bed

But it's so, so cold

PRE-CHORUS: Jungkook

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl, I fell in love with

CHORUS: Lauv, Jungkook, & Jimin

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl, I fell in love with, baby

Who are you? (Who are you?)

'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it

Oh, oh-oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love

Oh, oh-oh, I know that you're not the one, one