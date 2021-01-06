As much as fans are intrigued by celebrity relationships, nothing grabs their attention more than celeb breakups. The good, bad, and downright ugly details of their relationships are often public intel, despite how much Hollywood's elite vie for privacy. Sometimes, though, stars have no problem opening up about their relationship woes. After all, fans have a knack for finding everything out anyway. These celebrity quotes about broken engagements explain why they didn't make it down the aisle and why, sometimes, it was for the better.

In 2020 especially, there's been an avalanche of celebrity breakups. So many whirlwind relationships formed during quarantine, and it seemed like engagement posts were popping up left and right. Ultimately, many of those fast-moving relationships ended in heartbreak. Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are two of the most notable celebs to experience broken engagements in recent years, but you'd be surprise at how long the list really is. After all, in a world of flashy engagement rings, million dollar weddings, and glossy magazine coverage, it's easy to get caught up in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood wedding planning. Thankfully, for these stars, they realized the match wasn't quite right long before divorce was on the table.

Whether you're single, or preparing to walk down the aisle yourself, these quotes are actually chock-full of good advice.

1. Ariana Grande: Some Relationships Move Too fast After splitting with Pete Davidson in October 2018 after just five months together, Grande broke her silence to say that what she needed to heal was privacy. “Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It's hard not to bump news n stuff that I'm not trying to see rn. It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always," she wrote on her Instagram story. Ari later opened up more about the split in an August 2019 interview with Vogue, admitting her relationship with Davidson may have moved too fast. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him," she said.

2. Pete Davidson: What Happened To Privacy? Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Davidson was less than thrilled after hearing Grande's remarks about their split. He threw major shade her way during his Netflix stand-up special, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York. “Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home? No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine. Can you imagine if I did that?" he questioned. "My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started sh*tting on my ex."

3. Demi Lovato: A Luckless Quarantine Romance Lovatics were shocked when Lovato got engaged to Max Ehrich after just five months of dating, and, unfortunately, the relationship didn't last the long haul. When she took to the stage to host the 2020 People's Choice Awards, Lovato cracked a joke about her failed relationship. "I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life. Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Thank you! But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged," she said. You can see the moment for yourself below.

4. Max Ehrich: Things Aren't Always What They Seem Ehrich didn't take his split with Lovato quite so lightly. When he spoke out about their broken engagement, he was far from cracking jokes. The actor addressed the split for the first time on his Instagram story on Sept. 26, 2020. "Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he wrote. "While [you're] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people." He later took to Instagram live to accuse his ex of using him for media attention. "It's just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever ... It's a calculated PR stunt."

5. Lindsey Vonn: Breakups Don't Have To Be Messy Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban split at the very end of 2020, and Vonn had no problem addressing the breakup publicly. She took to Instagram on Dec. 30, promising fans they still have respect for one another. "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together," Vonn wrote on Instagram. "He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely," she said, before asking for privacy.

6. Lady Gaga: Multiple Failed Engagements & Still Shining Gaga and Carino, who also acted as her manager, called it quits in February 2019. While she's been mostly quiet about the split, she briefly addressed it during a concert in Las Vegas four months later. Before diving into a rendition of “Someone to Watch Over Me,” she lamented about how the meaning of the romantic song changed for her after the split. “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time,” she told the audience. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gaga's split with Carino didn't mark the first time she's called off an engagement. She did the same with her ex Taylor Kinney in June 2016. At the time, she shared a tear-jerker of a statement about the split to Instagram. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared," she said. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

7. Emma Roberts: The End Is Never Easy After calling off her engagement to fellow American Horror Story star Evan Peters in March 2019, Roberts took some time before speaking out about the split. But by June she was ready to share a few details about her broken engagement. “I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” she told Cosmopolitan for their June cover story. “Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is … What can I say for that? I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle." Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

8. Gwyneth Paltrow: Age Isn't Just A Number Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma/Getty Images Paltrow and Brad Pitt were the ultimate Hollywood "it" couple in the mid '90s, but the actress ultimately called off their wedding because she simply wasn't ready. When reflecting on their relationship 15 years later, she took the blame for their breakup. She told Us Weekly, “You can't make that decision when you're 22 years old... I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me... I didn’t know what I was doing.”

9. Tate Donovan: Breakups Aren't Easy When You Work Together Donovan is an actor who once played the love interest of Jennifer Aniston on season 4 of Friends, and, IRL, he and Aniston had a relationship as well. Before being cast on Friends together, the pair were engaged for several months in 1998. The two never made it to the altar, and Donovan did little to hide his devastation about their breakup, admitting that working with his ex on set wasn't the best idea. “It was horrible," he told the Huff Post Live in April 2013. "It was so tough. I remember getting back to my dressing room and just weeping."

10. Jennifer Lopez: Sometimes You Lose Yourself In Relationships Lopez met her former fiancé Ben Affleck on the set of Gigli and the pair instantly hit it off. Affleck even asked for Lopez's hand in marriage, but by 2004, their relationship lost steam. Speaking to Vanity Fair in October 2017, Lopez revealed what went wrong. "I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything," she recalled. "And my relationship [with Ben] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again." Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

11. Perrie Edwards: The Wrong Way To Handle A Breakup Edwards had some ruthless comments regarding the end of her engagement to Zayn Malik. The two UK natives got engaged in August 2013, and were together for two more years before splitting in November 2015. According to Edwards, Malik called off their wedding in a simple text message. She detailed the devastating end to the relationship in Little Mix's 2016 book, Our World. "It was horrible, the worst time of my life," Edwards wrote. "A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that."

12. Zayn Malik: There Are Two Sides To Every Story Malik shared a different side of the story, and their contrasting accounts only made the split all the messier. He defended himself during an interview with The Fader. "I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message. I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that, I know that, and the public should know that as well."

13. Kaitlynn Carter: Some Breakups Are Downright Devastating The Hills star Brody Jenner popped the question to his then girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in May 2016, and the two were said to have gotten married in June 2018. However, it was later discovered the pair's nuptials weren't valid as they didn't obtain a marriage license. Despite the drama, Carter shared a lengthy and meaningful message about their relationship in an essay for Elle. “At 25, I met the man I would eventually choose to marry,” she wrote. “The legitimacy of that marriage has become a matter of public debate, but for he and I, it was very real.” Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit. ‘You’ll never be bored!’ my mom offered, as I wondered early on whether or not he was the right partner for me. Of course, she was right: I was never bored. He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer.” She chalked their split up to simply growing in different directions. "After years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up,” she recalled.

14. Tana Mongeau: Whirlwind Romances Can Be Confusing Fans of Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul were confused about the validity of their July 2019 marriage, which proved not to be legally binding. The couple's whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony was rumored to have been staged, and their dedicated followers weren't convinced their love was real. According to Mongeau, it was, though, it was far from being rock solid. "I think the second he said 'I do,' to me, he was like, 'Now what?'" she said. "I think he was also over it. I don't blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work,"" she said in an eye-opening YouTube video posted in December 2019. She also admitted the "wedding" may have been a mistake. "We both were in over our heads obviously and having so much doubt but I think we both weren't going to voice that." The pair split in January 2020.

15. Jake Paul: Some People Are Better Off As Friends Paul also spoke out on their sudden split, and put it plainly, saying he fell out of love with Mongeau. "I fell in love with boxing, and I fell out of love with Tana," he told ET's Katie Krause during a January 2020 press conference. "I'll always love her. I think we're just better off as friends. When we kind of made that decision, it was like a weight lifted off of both of our shoulders. It kind of reminded us, like, how the relationship started, which was friends."

16. Ryan McCartan: Claims Of Infidelity Happen Ryan McCartan and Dove Cameron seemed to be the picture of happiness when they got engaged in April 2016, so fans were more than surprised when they called it off later that year. "Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants,” McCartan tweeted in October. “We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful.” The tweet seemed cordial enough, but things spiraled from there. McCartan eventually accused Cameron of cheating on him in a January 2020 Instagram. “Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn’t think I would be able to make it through that part of my life,” McCartan wrote on his Instagram story. “I’m proudest of the light that came from the darkness."

17. Dove Cameron: Cheating Claims Aren't Always Warranted Dove also first addressed her split with McCartan with kind words. But when his cheating accusations hit the internet, she hit back. Cameron shared a quote which read, “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

18. Karamo Brown: Some Breakups Are Best Kept Secret In September 2020, it was revealed Karamo Brown and fiancé Ian Jordan had split up three months prior. Brown revealed the details of the breakup during a September 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, 'How is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?'" he explained. He also recalled a moment where he asked himself, "is my happiness important?"

19. Nikki Bella: Different Life Paths Can Drive Love Apart FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Bella has been candid about what stopped her and ex John Cena from heading to the altar. After six years together, she admitted they were on different paths because she wanted children and he didn't. In her memoir Incomparable, she detailed how suppressing her desire for kids turned toxic. "I stopped giving voice to those needs...I was worried my ex would call it off and let me go. And while I wanted those things very badly. I just wanted him more," Bella revealed.