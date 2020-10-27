College and Halloween have something in common. They're both better with spirit. So, to get your fave people totally hyped up, it's time to put together some boo basket ideas for your roommates that are filled with tons of school pride. You may be used to receiving care packages in college filled with instant ramen and candy, but a boo basket is so much more than snacks. This your chance to get extra personal and put together a basket of goodies to a specific theme you know your friend will love.

Since you're college roomies, you might want to start with a school theme like a study buddy basket. For the friend who likes to spend their nights in the library working hard, you'll want to include a tasty coffee blend and a brand new journal for jotting down notes. Now that it's the fall, you might want to put together a tailgate basket for your football-loving friend that includes a team sweater and snacks for watching the games. You can even get a basket together with fun things your roomie can use to decorate the dorm, like inspirational wall art and a succulent for their desk.

With so many cute college boo basket ideas to choose from, all you need to do is pick the one that has the most spirit you've ever seen.

