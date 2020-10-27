Your best friend is the World's Best Fan of The Office. They can tell you what each episode is called, as well as the most iconic quotes from the beloved characters. They have a strong opinion on the final seasons, and have maybe even worn a kangaroo, Prison Mike, and "rational consumer" costume on Halloween. For that reason, snag some of these The Office-inspired boo basket ideas and give them a gift that's better than beach games and mini chore wheels.

They'll adore unwrapping a gift basket to see chocolate turtles, supplies that are only worthy of the Assistant to the Regional Manager, and Office-inspired merch inside. You may catch them taking selfies in a shirt that says Schrute Farms on it, or a shirt that's similar to the ones the cast wore during "Fun Run." If you're also a major fan of The Office, you may want to keep certain items for yourself or save them for your upcoming Secret Santa. (To be honest, put them on your holiday wish list just in case your BFFs aren't as clever as coming up with gift ideas as Jim and Pam.)

Each of these boo basket ideas is designed around a specific theme or joke from The Office, and are made for the World's Best Fan on Halloween.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

3. The Assistant To The Regional Manager Basket Brentwood Mini Pretzel Maker $20 | Kohl's See on Kohl's The Assistant Regional Manager has a very important role in the office — even if they occasionally take on the additional "to the." If your BFF is currently working from home, set them up for success by creating a basket with a Dwight Schrute bobble-head ($12, hottopic.com), an adorable notebook with a Michael Scott quote on the cover ($12, etsy.com), and a fun pretzel maker which they can use on their very own Pretzel Day ($20, kohls.com). Of course, if you want to do more for your Office fan, you can add a Dundie Award to this basket ($20, target.com). Add their superlative to an attached note.