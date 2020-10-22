When episode nine of the Star Wars saga was released in 2019, you were worried about how you'd get your fix of a galaxy far, far away. Then, The Mandalorian was released and you were introduced to a whole new line of characters including The Child, aka Baby Yoda. This Halloween, you'll celebrate by watching the new season and giving your Mando-lovin' BFF a boo basket using these The Mandalorian-inspired boo basket ideas.

To be frank, they love the show just as much as you, and are always down to talk theories and plot twists via text. You love to tune into the latest episodes together so you can talk about what's happening with Mando's missions right after without worrying about spoiling anything. Whether Halloween is your friend's favorite holiday or not, you know they'll adore a boo basket filled with Baby Yoda merch like a baseball cap, phone case, or even a puzzle.

Of course, after you put together the Mandalorian-inspired basket, you may want to keep it for yourself. The cuteness of each item will be very strong and hard to resist, much like The Force and the heart behind the Resistance. Start by using these five ideas to put together a basket for a friend. If you see something you love, pick it up for yourself, too. As the Mandalorians say, "This is the way."

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.