Even if your best friend lived in a galaxy far, far away, you’d celebrate the spookiest season of the year together. That’s because your friendship is as strong as The Force, and never wavers — much like Chewbacca and Han Solo. You stay by each other through life’s tricks and treats, and spend hours texting Baby Yoda memes back and forth. This year, why don’t you recreate one of these Star Wars-inspired boo basket ideas to give your best friend on Halloween?

It would pair so nicely with their Princess Leia or Darth Vader costume, which they’ve been waiting to wear since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker came out in December 2019. At that time, Halloween had already passed. But your best friend emerged from the premiere saying, “I want to be just like Rey,” and declaring they already had a lightsaber at home. Although it’s been months, your best friend’s love for each and every episode of the franchise still runs as deep as the Resistance, and now they’re sending texts in the group chat about the upcoming season of The Mandalorian.

Take a hint from those texts and put together a boo basket for your best friend on Halloween that’s filled with the latest Star Wars merchandise. Snag them a baseball hat with Baby Yoda, a phone case with the Millenium Falcon, and even a video game where they can explore the galaxy themselves. Here are five Star Wars boo basket ideas to get you started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.