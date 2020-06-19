If Depop had a welcome sign, it would say "Welcome to land of the coolest people you'll ever meet." The platform, a digital space filled with e-shops where people can sell vintage finds, custom-made items, and more, is brimming with retro-inspired, handmade, and edgy designs that rival renowned designers. While there's no shortage of products to lose yourself in, the Black-owned Depop shops below deserve your attention and currently house myriad of must-have items you won't be able to stop yourself from buying.

The owners behind these exceedingly cool Depop shops have a keen eye for merging vintage items with a modern aesthetic. Not to mention, they've created accessible spaces where you can shop sustainably and ethically — a welcome alternative to the exclusionary, and often expensive, brands and corporations that have monopolized the fashion industry for so long. It's high time to highlight and support the innovative creators out there doing this vital work, especially so in the Black community. Scroll through some of the coolest Black-owned shops on Depop, and prepare to add to cart instantly.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop here for: an overflowing collection of secondhand, throwback items that'll make any '90s baby scream with joy.

What to try:

Shop here for: super edgy and chic tops, dresses, jackets and more that look straight out of a luxury shop.

What to try:

Shop here for: a range of bright, floral vintage dresses, skirts, and tops, as well as quality secondhand denim and accessories.

What to try:

Shop here for: the most striking set of retro-inspired dress tops, suits, accessories, and more that look like an '80s and '90s dream.

What to try:

Shop here for: bold, daring items — from bright red puffers to graphic tops and camo dresses — that look out of this world.

What to try:

Shop here for: vibrant, patterned button downs, sweaters, and dress tops that range from casual streetwear to more formal dress wear.

What to try:

Shop here for: a plethora of versatile denim, sweaters, tops and more, each with a slightly vintage vibe.

What to try:

Shop here for: tons of bright, chic items, like kitten heels and blazers, that look straight out of '80s and '90s TV shows.

What to try:

Shop here for: an eclectic line of cool crop tops, babydoll dresses, and statement accessories.

What to try:

Shop here for: everything from basic crop tops to old-school Von Dutch tees, and an epic shoulder bag that says "ditch him."

What to try:

Shop here for: beautifully handmade or upcycled designs — corset belts, co-ord sets, and crop tops — from an aspiring designer.

What to try:

Shop here for: bright, airy, flowy silhouettes, such as breezy button downs, linen dresses, nautical sets, and more.

What to try:

Shop here for: super vibrant, fun graphic t-shirts and cool denim pieces that'll bring you back to your childhood.

What to try:

Shop here for: a mix of funky graphic prints and classic vintage silhouettes that'll fit seamlessly into your wardrobe.

What to try:

Shop here for: an enormous collection of vivid unisex designs that runs the gamut from rainbow-crocheted crop tops to beaded and fringed jackets and accessories.

What to try:

Shop here for: statement accessories, both modern and retro, that will be the perfect additions to any outfit.

What to try:

Shop here for: a fun mix of novelty items, retro knits, and fashion-forward silhouettes with a nostalgic twist.

What to try:

Shop here for: both basics and statement pieces, all of which you'll keep as staples in your closet for a long time.

What to try:

Shop here for: a "Y2K paradise" of retro crop tops, jackets, skirts, dresses, and so much more.

What to try:

Shop here for: incredibly unique clothing and accessories that'll make you think outside the box when outfit planning.

What to try:

Shop here for: easy thrifted basics, as well as a wide range of beautiful lingerie and fun swimwear.

What to try:

Shop here for: effortlessly cool streetwear and loungewear, featuring graphic tees and tons of tie-dye.

What to try:

Shop here for: a collection of sexy, bold silhouettes, like funky mini skirts and bodysuits.

What to try: