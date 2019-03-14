These Adorable Coach x Disney Bags Are Absolutely Worth Splurging On

It seems like there's a new cartoon-fueled collaboration dropping every single day, the latest of which comes in the form of a collection of Coach x Disney bags. Am I complaining? No. Disney is iconic and still in-demand for a reason. But with this many lines popping up that honor various residents of the Magic Kingdom it's hard to know exactly which ones to shop!

Earlier this week, a Dose of Colors x Minnie Mouse makeup collaboration dropped and earlier this year a line of Terez x Disney workout gear was released. Last year, Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday was honored in the form of collaborations with uncountable brands including Rag & Bone, Vans, Opening Ceremony, Benefit, Karen Walker, Boohoo, Levi's, TOMS and more, proving that there is absolutely no shortage of Disney-themed offerings on the market.

If you're looking to stock your closet chock full of animated fashion items, the new Coach collaboration is not for you. Seeing as bags start at $175, it certainly errs on the side of expensive. But if you're after a special statement piece to treasure until the end of time then this designer collection is the one you'll want you shop. From small crossbody styles and backpacks to totes and purses, it's got every bag style you could ever want, with each one boasting the likeness of one of Walt's beloved characters. Check out some of the best pieces below and ask yourself, is one of them worth the splurge?

Super Fly

Disney X Coach Signature Academy Backpack With Dumbo $550 Coach Buy Now

I'll admit it, I'm not a Disney super fan (for some reason it's hard for me to watch animated films created before 2010—eye roll, I know) but even I would love to rock this Dumbo backpack, which is surprisingly edgy in light of the character it reps. Featuring the classic Coach logo print as well as purple accents, it's a punky cartoon-lover's dream

Dog Days

Disney X Coach Camera Bag With Dalmatian $275 Coach Buy Now

Between its powder pink hue and adorable Dalmatian puppy, this sleek camera bag is all kinds of cute.

Linked In

Disney X Coach Callie Foldover Chain Clutch With Disney Motif $325 Coach Buy Now

This sweet chain clutch, which features a faded Bambi print, has an understated vintage appeal and is the perfect bag for that spring wedding you've got coming up.

All Ears

Disney X Coach Signature Dylan 10 With Dumbo $295 Coach Buy Now

If you're someone who carries their camera on them at all times then you need this quirky leather bag. Featuring Dumbo on the front and brown, blue, and purple details, it's all kinds of retro cool.

What a Trip

Disney X Coach Frame Bag 23 With Embellished Alice $595 Coach Buy Now

Coach's classic Frame bag gets a wonder-filled update thanks to an embroidered Alice, which features prominently on its facade. It boasts a slightly psychedelic and decidedly vintage feel—incredibly fitting, no?

Seeing Spots

Disney X Coach Dalmatian Tote $175 Coach Buy Now

Cruella de Vil, take note; this is how you wear Dalmatians ethically, and it's just as chic as the real thing.

Bumming Hard

Disney X Coach Signature Rivington Belt Bag With Dumbo $295 Coach Buy Now

Did you just find your new favorite bag for festival season? All signs point to yes.

Black Magic

Disney X Coach Frame Bag 23 With Dalmatian Floral Print $450 Coach Buy Now

Another puppy bag, this time in very chic form. From far away the print looks like little purple flowers but get up close and its true playful nature is revealed.