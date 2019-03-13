Last year, there seemed to be endless beauty and fashion collaborations involving Disney in honor of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday. Vans, Maybelline, and even Opening Ceremony all honored the iconic cartoon in very stylish form. Now, it's another famous critter's turn. The Dose of Colors x Minnie Mouse collection is here to let Mickey's bow-adorned pal take the spotlight and yes, it's cute as you'd imagine. Dose of Colors itself was actually among the brands to release a Mickey collab, which proved hugely successful upon its release last November. Naturally, one starring Minnie would follow.

Launching on March 18 at doseofcolors.com; on April 21st at ulta.com, and on May 5th in Ulta stores, the collection features eight products that will arrive in adorable red, black, and white packaging. If you're someone who still loves visiting Disney World every year and has a closet full of mouse ears to prove it, this is a collaboration you definitely don't want to miss out on. Composed of a multi-use palette, three liquid matte lipsticks, false lashes, and three glitter eyeliners, it's got everything you'll need to execute a playful look. What's more, everything is between $15-$39, which means it won't break the bank. “When you mix makeup with #MinnieMouse the results are Bowtiful,” wrote Dose of Colors in a post on Instagram. I couldn't agree more

First up in the collection is the multi-use palette, which includes one matte blush in a perfectly peachy hue called "Hello Girly," alongside six gorgeous eyeshadow pans. There's "Shimmer On," a sparkly champagne; "Forever Friends," a dark camel; "Style Flash," a metallic brown; "Glam Girl," and orangey red; "Dots are Hot," a bright cranberry; and "Forever in Style," which is jet black. Dose of Colors posted some makeup looks created with the palette on their Instagram account and trust me, they're worth checking out for some beautiful inspiration.

Dose of Colors

Next come the three glitter eyeliners. Arriving in gold and two different purply hues, they're all kinds of fun and festive. They'd also help make for an ace festival look—Coachella is right around the corner, so timing couldn't be better. Wear them alone to give your eyes an understated sparkle or layer them over any of the above shadows for an especially dramatic look.

Dose of Colors

The fake eyelashes included in the collection are super fluttery and voluminous but will feel lightweight and easy to wear. They'll definitely give you Minnie's sky-high lashes IRL, which is all anyone could ever ask for from their falsies.

Dose of Colors

And finally, three liquid matter lipsticks round out the drop. The first is a bubblegum pink shade that's got just the right kick of brightness; next up is a deep red hue, which is a must in any Minnie themed collection; and finally there's a brownish nude, which would be perfect for everyday wear.

Dose of Colors

Are you convinced that you need this collection yet? It'll definitely help your beauty routine get more animated, so go ahead and plan on splurging on all eight pieces.