I love a day at Disneyland, mostly because it's the only time I can wear head-to-toe Disney merch without looking like a five-year-old (not that doing so anyway is a bad thing in the slightest). But this brand new collaboration is about to make rocking Mickey gear cool for the gym and beyond, even for my almost-30 self. The activewear brand Terez teamed up with Minnie Mouse in celebration of National Polka Dot Day to design a line of Disney workout clothes that are actually so, so chic. As expected, the collection is packed with polka dots, mouse motifs, and Minnie portraits, but trust me, this is not your little sister's PE uniform.

In case you're not familiar with Terez, it's a female-founded brand on a mission to bring variety to your altheisure collection. The days of only wearing plain leggings to the gym are behind us, and thanks to Terez's endless range of prints, you never have to solely rely on your black pair again. There's literally not a single print they don't have on their site. Stars? Duh! Cheetah? Obvi! A cassette tape pattern? Got it. You name it, you can buy it from Terez. And now, they're adding the beloved Disney themes to their collaboration list.

And here's where things get even more magical: The entire collection is under $100. Scroll down for a closer look at all the big-girl Disney pieces you'll want to slip into STAT.

If Minnie Mouse is your homegirl, your ride or die, or your fashion icon, this is just the tee to show her the recognition she deserves. The fabric is light and airy, and the cropped cut gives you that cool, slouchy look that looks cute at the gym, while running errands, or chillin' on the couch watching cartoons.

I'm obsessed with these Minnie-printed leggings because the pattern isn't too over-the-top. The black-and-white color palette makes it feel modern and chic, but a closer look shows just how whimsical and fun they are.

If you love the black-and-white Minnie Mouse print as much as I do, there's also this cute tank!

If you're looking for a pair of leggings that will really make you fall in love, this pair makes Mickey and Minnie kiss when you put your knees together. Swoon!

If you just can't get enough of Mickey and Minnie PDA, there's also this adorable tee!

One of my favorite prints is this metallic pink-on-black polka dotted design because it's totally understated. You can't see it now, but the occasional dot is actually a Minnie Mouse silhouette. And the best part is, you can shop the print in leggings and a crewneck sweater.

The Terez x Disney featuring Minnie Mouse collection is already available for purchase on Terez's website.