It's never been tastier to fuel your countdown to the scariest night of the year, thanks to all the seasonal Halloween offerings you can order during your fall Starbucks run. In addition to putting classic favorites like PSLs and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews back on their October rotation, Starbucks fans can head to the unofficial secret menu — a specially curated lineup of sips dreamed up by fans and baristas — for some major spooky season inspiration. With so many offerings inspired by horror movie villains, scary creatures, and Halloween candy on the docket, these seven Starbucks Halloween drinks for 2020 are a delicious place to start.

Keep in mind that, due to the unofficial menu's unofficial nature, there's a chance you won't be able to order these drinks by name on your next Starbucks visit. Instead, you'll want to write down these recipes to have on hand so you can make sure your barista gets it right. The extra effort is well worth the eerie result, which will have you getting into the ~spirit~ of the season with a no-tricks treat. The best part? You can order most of these drinks all year long if you find a new go-to out of the bunch.

1. The Frankenfrapp

The Frankenfrapp, which is currently available at the Starbucks at Disney Springs, is easy enough to order at any Sbux location. According to Delish, you'll first want to ask for a Green Tea Frappuccino that's been blended with white mocha, java chips, and peppermint syrup. The eerie green beverage is then crowned with drizzles of mocha.

2. Wolfman Frappuccino

Another Disney Springs creation, the new Wolfman Frappuccino is a must-order for chocolate and strawberry devotees. To start, you'll want to ask for a Java Chip Frappuccino base with a shot of espresso and a shot of strawberry puree. The icing on the cake is a topping of whipped cream, chocolate, and strawberry puree.

3. Jack Skellington Frappuccino

Inspired by the Pumpkin King, the Jack Skellington Frappuccino is one of the only secret menu offerings that you can only get during this time of the year due to its Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino base. To start, ask for a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with a shot of Chai Syrup. To top it off, request layers of whipped cream, java chips, as well as a mocha drizzle inside the cup.

4. Sally Frappuccino

To start, you'll want to ask for a caramel drizzle inside your cup before requesting a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino blended with matcha powder. For your toppings, you'll need some whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and freeze-dried strawberries, and voila, you'll have a scary good drink that tastes a little like autumn.

5. Candy Corn Cold Brew

Swap out your Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew for this sweet-tooth satisfying alternative that doesn't actually contain any candy. According to blogger Jamie Harrington of Totally The Bomb, the secret menu item looks like a regular cold brew and starts with a Venti Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew base except with white mocha sauce subbed in for the vanilla. Harrington recommends asking for an extra pump of pumpkin sauce to really amp up the flavor.

Shutterstock

6. It Frappuccino

Even Pennywise would leave the drain for this It-inspired drink. To order, ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino that's topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream.

7. The Frappula

While the Frappula used to be an official Starbucks Halloween drink, customers can still emulate the undead character by ordering a White Chocolate Mocha Crème Frappuccino base with swirls of mocha sauce on the outside of the cup. The drink is crowned with strawberry puree and whipped cream.

When picking up your Halloween sips in-store, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which recommends limiting unnecessary errands and your contact with others as much as possible. While picking up, keep in mind Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines and make sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing as much as possible, and wash your hands before consuming your drink of choice.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.